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Who is Kendrick Perkins? Former NBA champion named Jackson State basketball general manager

Kendrick Perkins, former NBA champion and ESPN analyst, becomes the general manager of Jackson State University's men's basketball program.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 12:46 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has been named the new general manager of Jackson State University's men's basketball program. The 41-year-old will take on the new role while also serving as a liaison between Jackson State's men's basketball program and the university's broadcast and journalism department.

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA center who spent 14 seasons in the league before becoming one of ESPN's basketball analysts.(X)

Perkins reacted to the appointment by saying he hopes to make a difference beyond basketball.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community," Perkins told ESPN.

The appointment marks Perkins' first major front-office role in college basketball.

Who is Kendrick Perkins?

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA center who spent 14 seasons in the league before becoming one of ESPN's most recognizable basketball analysts.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, Perkins did not play college basketball. Instead, after being named a McDonald's All-American at Clifton J. Ozen High School, he entered the 2003 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the No. 27 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies before being immediately traded to the Boston Celtics.

Also Read: Trump shares bizarre AI image playing basketball with Kathy Hochul; internet reacts: ‘Every day, he discovers…’

Perkins will work alongside first-year head coach Trey Johnson, who was promoted from associate head coach in April. His appointment comes as more college basketball programs add general managers to oversee roster-building and player personnel in the NIL era.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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