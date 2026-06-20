Who is Kendrick Perkins? Former NBA champion named Jackson State basketball general manager

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has been named the new general manager of Jackson State University's men's basketball program. The 41-year-old will take on the new role while also serving as a liaison between Jackson State's men's basketball program and the university's broadcast and journalism department.

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA center who spent 14 seasons in the league before becoming one of ESPN's basketball analysts.(X)

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Perkins reacted to the appointment by saying he hopes to make a difference beyond basketball.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community," Perkins told ESPN.

The appointment marks Perkins' first major front-office role in college basketball.

Who is Kendrick Perkins?

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA center who spent 14 seasons in the league before becoming one of ESPN's most recognizable basketball analysts.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, Perkins did not play college basketball. Instead, after being named a McDonald's All-American at Clifton J. Ozen High School, he entered the 2003 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the No. 27 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies before being immediately traded to the Boston Celtics.

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{{^usCountry}} Perkins established himself as Boston's starting center and helped the franchise win the 2008 NBA championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perkins established himself as Boston's starting center and helped the franchise win the 2008 NBA championship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also played on the Celtics team that reached the NBA Finals in 2010. During his NBA career, he also suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans before retiring in 2019. Across 14 seasons, he averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also played on the Celtics team that reached the NBA Finals in 2010. During his NBA career, he also suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans before retiring in 2019. Across 14 seasons, he averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following his retirement, Perkins joined ESPN, where he became a regular NBA analyst across the network's studio programming and game coverage. According to ESPN, his new role at Jackson State will extend beyond basketball operations, as he will also help strengthen ties between the men's basketball program and the university's broadcast and journalism department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following his retirement, Perkins joined ESPN, where he became a regular NBA analyst across the network's studio programming and game coverage. According to ESPN, his new role at Jackson State will extend beyond basketball operations, as he will also help strengthen ties between the men's basketball program and the university's broadcast and journalism department. {{/usCountry}}

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Perkins will work alongside first-year head coach Trey Johnson, who was promoted from associate head coach in April. His appointment comes as more college basketball programs add general managers to oversee roster-building and player personnel in the NIL era.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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