Who was Joshua Baer? Capitol Factory CEO killed in Laredo, Texas plane crash; tragic details

Joshua Baer, the CEO of Austin, Texas-based Capital Factory, an organization that helped boost local startups, has passed away in a plane crash in Laredo earlier on Wednesday. He was one of the six people who were on the plane at it crashed. The five others have survived the crash, authorities confirmed. Capital Factory CEO Joshua Baer. (Joshua Baer/ Instagram)

His death was confirmed by Capital Factory to the Austin American-Statesman. Joshua Baer was 50 years old.

This story is being updated.