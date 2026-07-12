Who is Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo? Inside the Argentina star's marriage and family life

Lionel Messi, the Argentina soccer legend, is married to childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo since 2008. The 38-year-old influencer has been the football star's biggest support on and off the field.

Antonella Rocuzzo, Lionel Messi and their three sons (L) and Antonella Rocuzzo. (Antonella Rocuzzo on Instagram)

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The Argentinian model, philanthropist and entrepreneur Antonela Roccuzzo, has stood by his side since the beginning of time. She has remained private, and steps into media on her own terms.

The Love story unfolds

The pair first met through Roccuzzo’s cousin, Lucas Scaglia, who played soccer alongside Messi in Rosario. Although they knew each other as children, Messi moved away to Barcelona at 13 to play soccer.

They reconnected when Messi returned to Argentina due to a tragedy, Roccuzzo's best friend Úrsula Notz, 16, died in a car accident. After learning the news, Messi flew back to Argentina and things picked up from there.

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{{^usCountry}} Their wedding was held at a casino in their hometown on June 30, 2017, was named the "wedding of the century." Antonella Roccuzzo's education {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their wedding was held at a casino in their hometown on June 30, 2017, was named the "wedding of the century." Antonella Roccuzzo's education {{/usCountry}}

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She had attended the National University of Rosario, where she studied humanities and social sciences.

She also began postgraduate studies in dentistry before deciding to move to Spain as her relationship with Messi became more serious.

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Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

Roccuzzo works as a model, businesswoman and influencer. She has built partnerships with brands including Tiffany & Co., Adidas, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Alo.

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In November 2016, she announced that she had signed a modelling contract with designer Ricky Sarkany. Earlier this year, Anastasia Beverly Hills announced Roccuzzo as one of the beauty brand’s celebrity ambassadors.

Although her business grows immensely, she prioritizes family over everything. “My kids are my number one priority,” she told ELLE. Roccuzzo has also made charitable work an important part of her career. She ahs always cared for children and women and holds various projects in that field.

Read More I 3 goals in 13 minutes: How Argentina kept Cup dreams alive

Where is the family now?

Messi and Roccuzzo, moved to Miami in July 2023, they share three children.

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They welcomed their first son, Thiago, on Nov. 2, 2012, followed by Mateo on Sept. 11, 2015.

Their youngest son, Ciro, joined the family on March 10, 2018. She has managed to gracefully have a successful career, all while being a mother and the star player, Messi’s number one fan.