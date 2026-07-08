Lionel Messi fails to hold back tears after breaking Diego Maradona's World Cup record as Argentina enter quarte-final

Lionel Messi once again delivered when Argentina needed him most, producing another unforgettable World Cup performance that added another chapter to his remarkable career. The Argentina captain could not hold back his tears after the final whistle as the defending champions completed an incredible 3 2 comeback victory over Egypt in the round of 16 to keep their title defence alive. Lionel Messi was in tears after Argentina's massive comeback. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

It had been a night of frustration for Messi. Nothing seemed to go his way in the first half, and his saved penalty marked his second miss from the spot in this tournament. With Egypt leading 2 0 well into the second half, Argentina appeared to be heading for a shock exit.

But the momentum changed in the closing stages. Argentina struck three times in 12 minutes to produce one of the greatest fightbacks in World Cup history, and Messi was at the heart of it. His pinpoint cross was headed home by Cristian Romero to spark the comeback before the captain found the equaliser himself, refusing to let his side's campaign end.

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The emotional evening also brought another milestone. Messi's assist for Romero was the ninth of his World Cup career, taking him past Diego Maradona for the most assists in the tournament's history. It was another record for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose influence once again proved decisive as Argentina survived a huge scare and marched into the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi leads golden boot race Messi had the chance to move ahead in the Golden Boot race during the first half, but his penalty was saved, adding to Argentina's growing frustration. Instead of letting the miss define his night, the captain responded when it mattered most. With his side chasing the game, he fired home the equaliser to complete a remarkable comeback and breathe life back into Argentina's title defence. The strike was his ninth consecutive goal in World Cup matches and his eighth of this tournament, taking him clear of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. It was another reminder of Messi's ability to deliver under pressure when Argentina needed him most.

With extra time looming, Enzo Fernandez nodded in a sensational winner in the second minute of time added on to finally break Egypt's resistance.

"Being able to experience moments like this, honestly, I thank God, I'm privileged," Fernandez said afterwards.

"I want to highlight my team-mates - we have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity. We're always together," the Chelsea midfielder added.