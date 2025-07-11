Who is Morgan Riddle? 5 facts about Taylor Fritz's girlfriend

Social media influencer Morgan Riddle, who is currently dating Taylor Fritz, has been credited by the American tennis star for his rise in the rankings. She is often seen supporting Fritz through her presence in his player’s box. Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz have been dating since 2020.(AFP)

On Friday, July 11, Riddle was at the Centre Court for her boyfriend's high-stakes men's singles semifinal clash of Wimbledon 2025 against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 27-year-old has remained constant at the All England Club this year, while telling her social media followers about how tennis has become “the chicest sport in the world.” Here's taking a look at Morgan Riddle’s journey.

Five facts about Morgan Riddle

1. She was born in July 1997, making her a few months older than Taylor Fritz, who was born to former tennis players Kathy May and Guy Fritz on October 28, 1997. A native of Minnesota, Riddle attended Wagner College in New York City. In a college video about the Class of 2019, Riddle stated that she completed seven internships by the end of her junior year. This included multiple gigs at a magazine, a newspaper, a government office, a coffee company, as well as a real estate company, The Associated Press reported.

2. While studying, Riddle started sharing photographs and videos on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She even worked as a model during her college days, before getting the opportunity to work in the real estate sector and as media director. Presently, she has nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and is followed by more than 450,000 on Instagram.

3. Riddle has remained involved with the All England Club to come up with video segments called 'Wimbledon Threads'. Often seen donning outfits from brands like Chanel and Jimmy Choo, she has been seen detailing trends like “tenniscore,” which she claims is not just about "pleated skirts and vintage polos". In a video shared last week, she stated that it is about "aspirational minimalism with a competitive edge," The Associated Press reported.

4. Morgan Riddle started dating Taylor Fritz in 2020 after the two of them met on the dating app Raya. She recently told Harper's Bazaar that she was scrolling through the app during the COVID-19 pandemic when she connected with Fritz. At that time, she did not know that he was a big shot in tennis.

5. Throughout her career, Riddle has featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and the Style section of The New York Times. A few months ago, Taylor Fritz praised Riddle and said it was important to have someone in life who can “push you in the right direction all the time, supporting you.”

FAQs

1. Who was Taylor Fritz previously married to?

He was earlier married to tennis player Raquel Pedraza, but they got divorced in December 2019.

2. How many children does Taylor Fritz have?

Fritz and his former partner Raquel Pedraza welcomed their only child, son Jordan, in January 2017.

3. How did Morgan Riddle meet Taylor Fritz?

They got in touch with each other through a dating app.