Taylor Fritz: Here's all about the Wimbledon star's girlfriend, net worth and more

Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11, faced defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles semifinal match of Wimbledon 2025. The American tennis player lost the first set 4-6 before bouncing back 7-5 in the second set. Fritz reached the final four in the tournament after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal and Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16. Boasting a perfect 5-for-5 record in finals, Fritz is widely considered as one of the successful active players in the US. US player Taylor Fritz is currently dating Morgan Riddle(AFP)

While fans are very well aware about his on-field performances, here we present to you the 27-year-old's compelling personal journey.

Who is Taylor Fritz?

Born on October 28, 1997, in California's Rancho Santa Fe, Taylor Fritz hails from a family that has a rich history in tennis. His mother, Kathy May, remained among the top 10 in the world rankings during the late 1970s, while his father, Guy Fritz, played professionally and later worked as a coach.

A native of California, Taylor enjoyed a successful junior career and bagged the CIF singles title during his maiden year of high school. He became a pro player after his success in the Junior US Open and went on to win consecutive Challenger titles in Sacramento and Fairfield in 2016.

Also Read: Swiatek and Anisimova battle to be new queen of Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz came into the spotlight in 2022 when he defeated an injured Rafael Nadal in the final of the Indian Wells Masters 1000. At that time, Nadal was on a 20-match win streak. Later on, he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner.

Father at 19

Taylor Fritz was earlier married to tennis player Raquel Pedraza. The former couple tied the knot in 2016 and went on to welcome their first child, Jordan, in January 2017. At that time, Fritz was 19 years old, according to People magazine.

Fritz and Pedraza got divorced in December 2019 when their child was two. Despite being a pro tennis player in the past, Pedraza lives a private life with their son and shares custody with Fritz.

Also Read: Fabio Fognini announces his retirement at Wimbledon after a first-round loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Fritz is currently dating social media influencer Morgan Riddle. They met each other on a dating app. Riddle is often seen cheering for Fritz during his matches.

Taylor Fritz net worth

The American professional tennis player has total earnings of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

FAQs

Is Morgan Riddle still with Taylor Fritz?

Yes, the two of them have been in a romantic relationship since 2020.

What is Morgan Riddle famous for?

She is a popular social media influencer, known for her presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

How did Morgan Riddle meet Taylor Fritz?

Riddle met Taylor Fritz on the dating app Raya.