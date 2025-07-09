Search
Carlos Alcaraz sets up golf date with Tom Holland after securing semi-final berth in Wimbledon 2025: ‘We’ll tee it up'

BySamarth Goyal
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz, who is chasing his third straight Wimbledon title, ran into the Spider-Man star during a practice session at the All England Club on Tuesday

Wimbledon 2025 isn’t just about tennis this year — it’s also bringing together stars from different worlds. Tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz had a fun moment with actor Tom Holland at the All England Club, where the two talked about their shared love for golf and even made plans to play a game together.

Tom Holland and Carlos Alcaraz
As reported by Tennis.com, the 22-year-old Spaniard, who is aiming for his third straight Wimbledon title, crossed paths with the Spider-Man actor during a lighthearted moment on the practice courts. Greeting the British actor with a wide grin, Carlos said, “Tom, I saw you playing golf as well.”

Tom, a known tennis enthusiast, lit up at the mention and received a compliment from the world No. 3. “Good swing,” Carlos added, prompting a laugh from both. Tom quickly followed up with a playful suggestion: “We should play.”

Carlos didn’t hesitate. “We should play. Yes, yes, we can play whenever you want. Message me and we’ll play,” he replied.

The interaction highlighted the casual, star-studded charm of Wimbledon — a tournament where elite athletes and pop culture figures often share unexpected moments.

The conversation happened after Carlos advanced to the semi-finals with a commanding 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie. With two rest days before his upcoming clash with Taylor Fritz, Carlos appeared eager to make time for a friendly golf match.

Reflecting on the idea during the post-match press conference, he said, “Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it. I see him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me.”

A known golf enthusiast, Carlos previously teed off with former Wimbledon champ Andy Murray before the tournament. Now, he’s hoping to hit the course with Holland, who is currently starring in a London stage production of Romeo and Juliet.

“I would love to play against him in the golf course. For me it would be such an honour. I will try to set it up in these two days that I will have much time to do it. So let’s see if he will be available, and we’ll tee it up,” he shared.

This isn’t Tom’s first tennis moment either — last year, he attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with girlfriend Zendaya during the promo tour of her film Challengers. Now, it seems, a new kind of doubles match could be in the making — just not on a tennis court.

