Who is Naomi Osaka’s daughter, Shai? Inside the tennis star’s journey through motherhood

Naomi Osaka may be one of the biggest names in tennis, but these days, one person holds an even more special place in her life, her daughter, Shai. The four-time Grand Slam champion welcomed Shai in July 2023 with rapper Cordae, whom she began dating in 2019. Although Osaka and Cordae ended their relationship in January 2025, they continue to share parenting responsibilities. In recent interviews and in her Tubi documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, Osaka has spoken openly about how becoming a mother changed the way she looks at both life and tennis.

The meaning behind Shai’s name

Naomi Osaka’s daughter, Shai: All about the little girl who changed her life REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge (REUTERS)

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Before Shai was born, Osaka revealed that she and Cordae wanted a name that felt different and meaningful. The public first learned the baby’s name in July 2023 when Cordae mentioned it during a performance at the Calgary Stampede in Canada.

Later, while speaking to ESPN during the 2023 US Open, Osaka explained the reason behind the choice. She said Shai means “'God’s gift.' That’s how I wanted her to feel, like she’s God’s gift to me and her dad,” Osaka said.

Motherhood also brought a new perspective for the tennis star. Reflecting on her new role as a parent, she admitted it felt strange at first knowing that someone depended on her every day.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Naomi Osaka's white traditional kimono-inspired gown brings Japanese elegance to Wimbledon 2026: Pics Why Osaka keeps Shai private? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Naomi Osaka's white traditional kimono-inspired gown brings Japanese elegance to Wimbledon 2026: Pics Why Osaka keeps Shai private? {{/usCountry}}

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Although Osaka announced she was expecting a baby girl during a princess-themed baby shower in June 2023, she has largely kept Shai’s life private.

A few days after giving birth, Osaka shared a small glimpse of her daughter on Instagram. The post included photos from the hospital and a picture of Shai wearing a white onesie decorated with tennis-themed designs. However, Osaka and Cordae have chosen not to publicly show their daughter’s face.

Around the same time, Osaka returned to training surprisingly. Just weeks after giving birth, she was already preparing for her comeback to professional tennis, something she had promised when she first announced her pregnancy in January 2023.

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Also Read: How Wimbledon dress code couldn't stop Naomi Osaka from wearing the dress she wore

How Shai changed Osaka’s life?

Shai has become a major part of Osaka’s story both on and off the court. In Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, the former world No. 1 describes her return to tennis as “a love letter for moms. Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career,” Osaka says in the documentary trailer.

Osaka has also spoken about wanting to be someone her daughter can be proud of. That goal has influenced everything from her approach to tennis to her work supporting mental health awareness for young people.

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Osaka has also shared her excitement about bringing Shai to tennis events, saying she looks forward to her daughter experiencing the sport that has shaped so much of her life.