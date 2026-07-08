TJ Lanning, a former US Ski Team alpine racer remembered for his courageous approach to speed skiing, has died at the age of 41, people close to him confirmed to Ski Racing Media. U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team also confirmed his death in an X post.

Who was TJ Lanning? Former US Ski Team alpine racer dies at 41 (@usskiteam/X)

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“We are deeply saddened by the passing of TJ Lanning, a former U.S. Ski Team alpine skier and coach whose impact on our sport went far beyond his years of competition,” the post reads. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and children during this difficult time.”

While an official cause of death has not been announced, Accurate Stories reported that he died “following a tragic accident.” HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Who was TJ Lanning?

Thomas ‘TJ’ Lanning, born on August 27, 1984, in Helena, Montana, went on to become one of the most promising American speed skiers of his generation. He specialized in downhill, super-G and combined, and brought aggressive, all-in style that made him a prominent US racer of his era.

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{{^usCountry}} After learning to ski at a young age, Lanning emerged as a standout junior racer. He competed at the 2001 and 2002 FIS Junior World Ski Championships, and later went on to represent the US at the 2007 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre, Sweden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After learning to ski at a young age, Lanning emerged as a standout junior racer. He competed at the 2001 and 2002 FIS Junior World Ski Championships, and later went on to represent the US at the 2007 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre, Sweden. {{/usCountry}}

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Lanning scored points nine times for the US and recorded three top-10 finishes at the World Cup level. His most significant results were a ninth-place finish in downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, on November 29, 2008, and a 10th-place finish in Val Gardena, Italy, on December 20, 2008. He finished 10th in the super combined at Beaver Creek in 2007.

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Lanning became the U.S. downhill champion back in 2008, and qualified for the World Cup Finals in downhill during the 2008-09 World Cup season. He completed that season 25th in the downhill standings and 33rd in super-G.

Lanning suffered repeated injuries throughout his career, including crashes that interrupted several seasons. During his final World Cup race on November 28, 2009, in the downhill at Lake Louise, he crashed in the high-speed section near the timing flats and suffered a dislocated left knee and a fractured C5 vertebra in his neck – an injury that ended his World Cup racing career.

Lanning retired from competition, but remained deeply connected to ski racing. He started coaching and went on to work with the U.S. Ski Team.

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