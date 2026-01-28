Snow leopard mauls skier in China after she gets too close for photos, chilling aftermath video surfaces online

A chilling video of a snow leopard attack on a tourist in China has gone viral on social media, sparking renewed warnings from authorities about keeping a safe distance from wild animals. The woman was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. (X/@NatureChapter)

According to a report by CNN, a female skier was mauled by a snow leopard after getting dangerously close to the rare big cat to take photographs in northwest China. The attack took place on Friday in Fuyun County, near China’s northern border with Mongolia.

Chilling video captures aftermath of attack A video circulating online shows the woman lying motionless in the snow, with the snow leopard sitting nearby after the attack. In another clip, bystanders are seen helping the injured tourist to her feet and leading her away as blood pours from her face beneath her ski helmet.

At one point in the video, a voice is heard anxiously asking whether the leopard had left the area, to which someone responds: “It’s gone.” Further footage shows the animal moving through deep snow in a forested area.

Victim in stable condition According to local forestry officials, the woman was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities said her ski helmet likely saved her from more serious or fatal injuries. A ski instructor eventually managed to chase the snow leopard away by waving his ski poles, the New York Post reported.

Officials said the tourist had approached within about 10 feet of the animal after spotting it in the snow, despite repeated advisories warning visitors not to approach wildlife.

The incident occurred near the Keketuohai UNESCO Global Geopark, where authorities have recently issued alerts following multiple snow leopard sightings. A guesthouse owner in the area reportedly said a snow leopard had been seen near the property a day before the attack, apparently searching for food, though it remains unclear whether it was the same animal involved in the incident.

Officials issue warning after attack In an online notice issued after the attack, the local forestry bureau urged tourists and residents to strictly follow safety guidelines. “The general public and tourists are urged to maintain a safe distance when encountering wild animals, and report to the police immediately to ensure personal safety,” it said.

A separate warning stressed that snow leopards are powerful predators. “When passing through this area, please move quickly and do not linger. Do not get out of your vehicle or approach to take photos, and never walk alone in the surrounding area,” the advisory said.