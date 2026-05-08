Why Aaron Rodgers to Cardinals was just a rumor, nothing more

The dream of acquiring Aaron Rodgers by the Arizona Cardinals came to an end with the statement from the NFL insider Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, the four-time most valuable player is expected to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers if he continues to play in 2026.

Aaron Rodgers’ rumored move to the Arizona Cardinals was dismissed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.(Getty Images via AFP)

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While appearing The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport directly addressed the rumor that had circulated across NFL media circles and fans.

“I certainly don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to sign with Arizona. If he’s going to play, I expect it to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} 42-year-old Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh in 2025 after leaving the New York Jets. His first season with the Steelers was disappointing, as the team fell to the Houston Texans 30–6 in the AFC Wild Card round in January 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 42-year-old Rodgers signed with Pittsburgh in 2025 after leaving the New York Jets. His first season with the Steelers was disappointing, as the team fell to the Houston Texans 30–6 in the AFC Wild Card round in January 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Aaron Rodgers future: Adam Schefter reveals Steelers' backup plan in NFL draft if talks fail Cardinals’ Rebuilding Path {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Aaron Rodgers future: Adam Schefter reveals Steelers' backup plan in NFL draft if talks fail Cardinals’ Rebuilding Path {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Arizona Cardinals are now in a rebuilding phase. After finishing 3–14 in 2025, the franchise is trying for a long-term rebuild. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has focused on short-term contracts and preserving financial flexibility for the. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Arizona Cardinals are now in a rebuilding phase. After finishing 3–14 in 2025, the franchise is trying for a long-term rebuild. General Manager Monti Ossenfort has focused on short-term contracts and preserving financial flexibility for the. {{/usCountry}}

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The Cardinals are expected to have over $100 million in salary cap space before entering the 2027 offseason.

Team officials are reportedly targeting the 2027 NFL Draft quarterback, which the scouts believe is stronger than the 2026 group.

Head coach Mike LaFleur, who replaced the previous one, Jonathan Gannon, is tasked to guide the rebuilding process along with the owner, Michael Bidwill.

What's next?

The denial of Rodger's rumors signals a commitment to patience rather than a quick fix. Fans of the Arizona Cardinals may be frustrated because Rodgers was considered by some as a potential short-term solution for the recent performance of the team. However, Ossenfort’s cautious approach suggests the organization is prioritizing sustainable growth instead of headline signings.

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Rodgers’ future is still uncertain, and the Cardinals are focused on rebuilding; both are going to have a crucial season ahead.

By Roshan Tony

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