Why Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro broke up. First details on family issue and A-Rod's decision

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro have ended their relationship after three years together, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota Timberwolves controlling owner and former Major League Baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, watches the Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Detroit. (AP)

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The split was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed to People by a source close to the couple, who said the two remain on good terms despite parting ways. While neither Rodriguez nor Cordeiro publicly detailed a specific reason for the breakup, Cordeiro indicated that the separation was amicable and free from public drama.

“To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families,” she told TMZ.

“We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here,” she added.

A source quoted by People also described the pair as “all good” following the breakup.

Family health issue became priority

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{{^usCountry}} Cordeiro suggested that personal family circumstances are currently demanding much of her attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cordeiro suggested that personal family circumstances are currently demanding much of her attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though she did not directly link the health matter to the breakup, the statement hinted that personal responsibilities may have influenced the couple’s decision to take time apart. Relationship became public in 2022 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though she did not directly link the health matter to the breakup, the statement hinted that personal responsibilities may have influenced the couple’s decision to take time apart. Relationship became public in 2022 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rodriguez, 50, and Cordeiro, 46, were first romantically linked in October 2022 after they were photographed together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rodriguez, 50, and Cordeiro, 46, were first romantically linked in October 2022 after they were photographed together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple officially confirmed their relationship later that year with a Christmas-themed Instagram post featuring Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple officially confirmed their relationship later that year with a Christmas-themed Instagram post featuring Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the family photo in December 2022. Frequent public appearances together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez wrote alongside the family photo in December 2022. Frequent public appearances together {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past three years, the pair regularly appeared together at high-profile sporting events and across social media.

Cordeiro joined Rodriguez at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and the two were often seen courtside at Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx games, teams in which Rodriguez is a co-owner.

Before dating Cordeiro, Rodriguez’s high-profile relationships included stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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