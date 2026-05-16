Why are LA-based pro athletes joining OnlyFans? What they revealed: ‘I was working to make sure...’

A growing number of Los Angeles-based professional athletes are turning to OnlyFans as a way to supplement income and continue competing at elite levels, according to a report by the New York Post.

A logo for OnlyFans is seen in this illustration picture.(REUTERS)

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The trend has become especially noticeable among professional beach volleyball players, many of whom train year-round in Southern California while covering steep costs tied to travel, coaching, equipment and housing.

Professional beach volleyball player Avery Poppinga told the outlet she spends close to $50,000 annually on flights, hotels, gym memberships, coaching and gear, much of it paid from her own pocket.

Poppinga reportedly joined OnlyFans in 2024 after another volleyball player suggested it could help her earn additional income while balancing remote work on the side.

OnlyFans expands its reach

In February 2025, Poppinga signed an official sponsorship agreement with OFTV, the platform’s safe-for-work streaming division. The deal includes social media promotion, branded merchandise and video content tied to tournaments.

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{{^usCountry}} While OnlyFans is widely associated with adult content, the company has increasingly moved into sports sponsorships over the last two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While OnlyFans is widely associated with adult content, the company has increasingly moved into sports sponsorships over the last two years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the platform now works with roughly 285 professional athletes across sports including surfing, speedskating, tennis, motorcycle racing, ultrarunning and cliff diving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the platform now works with roughly 285 professional athletes across sports including surfing, speedskating, tennis, motorcycle racing, ultrarunning and cliff diving. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company reportedly sees niche sports as a major focus, particularly those where athletes receive limited sponsorship support and inconsistent media exposure. ‘I was working to…' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company reportedly sees niche sports as a major focus, particularly those where athletes receive limited sponsorship support and inconsistent media exposure. ‘I was working to…' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The financial burden appears especially severe in beach volleyball, despite the sport’s popularity during the Olympics. Outside of the Games, television coverage and sponsorship opportunities remain relatively limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The financial burden appears especially severe in beach volleyball, despite the sport’s popularity during the Olympics. Outside of the Games, television coverage and sponsorship opportunities remain relatively limited. {{/usCountry}}

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The report states that USA Volleyball only provides stipends to its top four teams, leaving many athletes responsible for financing their own careers.

Fellow beach volleyball player Falyn Fonoimoana said the economics of the sport have forced athletes into exhausting routines for years.

The 34-year-old athlete, who has competed professionally for more than a decade while raising a child as a single mother, said she has worked up to four jobs simultaneously.

“I should have been recovering and doing all the right things to make sure that my body was ready,” Fonoimoana told Front Office Sports. “Instead, I was working to make sure that I could pay rent and pay for my kid’s food.”

Also Read: American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans to avoid Hollywood ‘controlling the outcome of my career’

Athletes say exposure can outweigh stigma

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Poppinga’s OnlyFans account reportedly draws thousands of followers and generates additional monthly income through subscriptions and custom content.

Still, some athletes face criticism because of the platform’s connection to adult entertainment. The New York Post reported that certain sports organizations have restricted athletes from displaying the OnlyFans logo during competitions, while partnerships with the company may complicate traditional sponsorship deals.

Despite that stigma, some athletes argue the visibility helps both their careers and their sports. “Our sport needs a lot more exposure,” Poppinga said. “Whatever people think about me representing [OnlyFans], it’s drawing more attention to the sport.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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