Spain face France today at Dallas Stadium with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the line. One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff is coach Luis de la Fuente's decision to leave Nico Williams out of the starting lineup, despite the Athletic Club winger having fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him earlier in the tournament.

Nico Williams and Gavi both start on the bench as Spain take on France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. (AFP)

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Spain have had an outstanding World Cup campaign, advancing to the semifinals after finishing first in Group H and eliminating Austria, Portugal and Belgium in the knockout rounds. However, for this crucial match against France, they have chosen a different approach. Pedri isn't starting either, as per the report.

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Could Nico Williams play later against France?

Although Williams is no longer dealing with the thigh and groin injury he suffered during the group stage against Uruguay, Spain's head coach has made a technical decision to begin the semifinal without him.

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{{^usCountry}} But yes, Williams is fully fit and available from the bench after making his return during Spain's quarterfinal win over Belgium. His appearance in that match confirmed he has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the wins over Austria and Portugal. His speed, dribbling ability, and one-on-one quality make him one of Spain's most dangerous attacking options if De la Fuente decides to change the game during the second half, as per Bola VIP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But yes, Williams is fully fit and available from the bench after making his return during Spain's quarterfinal win over Belgium. His appearance in that match confirmed he has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the wins over Austria and Portugal. His speed, dribbling ability, and one-on-one quality make him one of Spain's most dangerous attacking options if De la Fuente decides to change the game during the second half, as per Bola VIP. {{/usCountry}}

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Why is Gavi not starting today?

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Gavi is starting on the bench for Spain vs France today, and it has become a strong talking point in pre-match conversations. Leaving out a big-name player of his caliber from a World Cup semifinal lineup has raised some eyebrows, as per Bola VIP.

Gavi's omission is a also tactical choice by manager Luis de la Fuente, who has kept the midfielder on the bench following the team's opening match. Spain is approaching the semifinal against France with a defined tactical identity, relying on the same winning formula that has fueled their success so far.

Why is Pedri not starting today?

Pedri will only get a chance to play from the bench against France this evening, as per The Sun. His Barcelona teammate Fabian Ruiz has been picked instead, playing alongside Rodri in midfield.

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According to the report, Pedri's absence has nothing to do with injury or fitness. He has simply been left out by manager Luis de la Fuente. The 23-year-old has been an important player for both Barcelona and Spain, but De la Fuente has gone with Fabian Ruiz over him for this match.

The report notes that Ruiz played a key role in helping PSG win back-to-back Champions League titles, which is why he has been chosen ahead of Pedri for this crucial semifinal.