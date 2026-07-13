Why Argentina requested blue away jersey vs England in semifinal? Know reason as 'cábala' tradition comes into focus

Argentina have booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face England in a fixture that carries some historical significance. Argentina have asked for permission to play in their blue away jersey instead of their traditional home kit in semifinal vs England. (Instagram)

However, ahead of the showdown in Atlanta, the Argentine team has made a special request related to the game.

Argentina requests away kit vs England La Albiceleste's request concerns the kit they will wear against England on Wednesday. Argentina have asked FIFA for permission to play in their blue away jersey instead of their traditional home kit.

Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, who has been covering the national team on the ground throughout the tournament, shared the update on Sunday evening. He tweeted on X, “Argentina requested to play with the blue jersey against England.”

However, the request has not yet been approved. According to Edul, a final decision is expected on Tuesday. His post further stated. “It will be decided on Tuesday.”