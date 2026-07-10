Why Benjamin Netanyahu wants Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup and it has absolutely nothing to do with Lionel Messi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly said that he wants Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the reason is not what many football fans might expect. During an appearance on The Mojo Podcast hosted by Israeli comedian Ben Ben Baruch, Netanyahu said his support for Argentina is mainly because of Argentine President Javier Milei, not team captain Lionel Messi.

Netanyahu backs Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026, but his real superstar is not Messi (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked whether Messi was the reason behind his backing of the defending world champions, Netanyahu quickly rejected that idea and instead praised Milei, calling him a “superstar” and a close friend of Israel. The comments have drawn attention because they connect a major sporting event with a political friendship between two world leaders.

Why Benjamin Netanyahu backs Javier Milei over Lionel Messi?

The exchange took place during a conversation on The Mojo Podcast. Netanyahu himself brought up Argentina when discussing the World Cup. “I look for Argentina in the World Cup. You know why?” Netanyahu asked.

When the host replied, “Messi?”, the Israeli Prime Minister answered, “No, before Messi, Milei. He’s a superstar.”

Netanyahu then went on to explain why he holds the Argentine president in such high regard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “He’s a star. He’s a superstar, he really is, by adopting a free economy,” Netanyahu said. He also highlighted Milei’s relationship with Israel, adding, “But Milei is a great friend of Israel.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s a star. He’s a superstar, he really is, by adopting a free economy,” Netanyahu said. He also highlighted Milei’s relationship with Israel, adding, “But Milei is a great friend of Israel.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The conversation later took a lighter turn when Netanyahu jokingly compared the Argentine president to a football player. Referring to Milei’s age and experience, he said Argentina was fortunate to have “such an experienced player” and noted that he is 39 years old. The remark was clearly made in a humorous way while discussing Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip shared online was a short edited segment from the podcast, but the main message was clear. Netanyahu’s support for Argentina is closely linked to his admiration for Milei and the strong ties between the two countries.

Also Read: Why is FBI investigating Argentine Football Association's finances? Report flags $57 million alleged 'fraud'

Benjamin Netanyahu explains his support for Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the defending champion and remains one of the strongest teams in the tournament. With Lionel Messi still leading the side, the team has continued to attract global support from football fans across different countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Netanyahu’s comments came as Argentina prepared for another important knockout-stage match. While discussions around the team are usually focused on Messi, tactics and performances on the pitch, the Israeli leader’s remarks shifted attention toward the political relationship between Israel and Argentina under Milei’s presidency.

Javier Milei has openly expressed support for Israel since taking office, and Netanyahu’s latest comments reflected that appreciation. Rather than talking about Argentina’s football stars, he repeatedly focused on Milei’s leadership and economic policies during the podcast interview.

Also Read: Why is Ismael Saibari not playing today for Morocco vs France? Latest injury update

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That is what made the exchange made headlines in the football world. When given a chance to praise Messi, one of the most famous footballers in history, Netanyahu instead chose to spotlight Argentina’s president. His comments offered a rare example of a political leader explaining a World Cup preference through diplomacy and international relations rather than football alone.