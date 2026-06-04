Why did Russell Wilson retire at 37? Full explanation behind Giants' quarterback NFL exit

Russell Wilson has called time on his NFL career after 14 seasons with multiple franchises, announcing his retirement on Wednesday, June 3.

Russell Wilson announced retirement at 37 as he will join broadcasting role.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Much of his legacy was built during his standout run with the Seattle Seahawks, where he led the team to a Super Bowl XLVIII championship.

Wilson bids NFL farewell, enters broadcasting role

The 37-year-old announced his retirement by posting an Instagram video titled “Thank You, Football… Love, #3.” It featured his narration in the background along with visuals of field action and memorable moments from his playing career.

The 3-minute, 15-second video showed Wilson reflecting on his journey and openly expressing his deep love for football

Wilson expressed gratitude to former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and “every teammate I’ve had the privilege of sharing the locker room with.” He also thanked his parents and his wife, singer Ciara, as part of his retirement message.

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{{^usCountry}} He is now set to join CBS Sports as a studio analyst for its Sunday “NFL Today” broadcast, he confirmed, completing a lineup that includes James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is now set to join CBS Sports as a studio analyst for its Sunday “NFL Today” broadcast, he confirmed, completing a lineup that includes James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The show has also adjusted its roster after Matt Ryan departed following his move into a front office role with the Atlanta Falcons. Why Wilson stepped away from NFL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show has also adjusted its roster after Matt Ryan departed following his move into a front office role with the Atlanta Falcons. Why Wilson stepped away from NFL {{/usCountry}}

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Wilson’s retirement had been widely anticipated after reports already emerged on Monday that he was set to join CBS Sports as a studio analyst.

He told the New York Post in May that he was considering both a TV opportunity and an offer from the New York Jets, though his NFL options were largely limited to backup roles at that stage.

Despite still showing clear passion for the game, Wilson continued exploring possibilities in hopes of landing a starting quarterback job.

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However, NFL teams reportedly viewed him primarily as a backup option, a role he was believed to be less comfortable with, ultimately shaping his decision to move on.

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The former Seahawks star has seemingly opted for the stability and security of a high-paying broadcasting role over the uncertainty of serving as an NFL backup quarterback.

Wilson’s career highlights

At 37, he was among the oldest quarterbacks in the league during the 2025 season, starting only three games before being replaced in favor of Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

He ranks among the NFL’s most accomplished passers, sitting inside the top 20 all-time in completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes. With a career passer rating of 99.3—the fifth-highest in league history, Wilson’s portfolio firmly places him among the game’s elite.

Selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft following a standout transfer season at Wisconsin, he quickly secured the Seahawks’ starting quarterback role as a rookie and never relinquished it.

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Also read: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara gives sweetest tribute after ex-Giants QB's retirement: ‘Only one…’

He went on to earn Pro Bowl honors in nine of his first ten seasons and guided Seattle to a Super Bowl title in just his second year in the league.

Although his final seasons were less dominant, there is little doubt his career achievements will earn him a place in Canton.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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