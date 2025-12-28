Why DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus might not play 49ers today. Bears give latest injury update
DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus might miss the Sunday clash against the San Francisco 49ers
DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus might miss the Sunday clash against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chicago Bears placed both wide receivers on their injury report, just hours before kickoff. They have been designated as questionable.
DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus injury update
The timing of Moore and Zaccheaus' injuries is challenging for a receiving corps already stretched thin. Rookie Rome Odunze will remain sidelined with a foot injury, and earlier in the week, Devin Duvernay missed practice with the same illness that has affected several teammates.
Duvernay, however, returned to full participation Friday and is expected to be available.
Moore is coming off a standout performance against the Green Bay Packers, where he recorded five receptions for 97 yards and delivered the game-winning touchdown at Soldier Field. Zacchaeus has contributed 39 catches, 313 yards, and two touchdowns so far this season.
The outbreak hasn’t been limited to the offense. Defensive back Nick McCloud has already been ruled out, while fellow defensive backs Josh Blackwell and Nahshon Wright, along with right tackle Darnell Wright, were all listed as questionable due to illness. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Darnell Wright traveled with the team to San Francisco and is expected to be evaluated closer to game time.
Linebacker D’Marco Jackson also fell ill during the week but is still anticipated to play.
Chicago will release its final inactive list Sunday evening ahead of the scheduled 7:20 PM kickoff.
Chicago Bears depth chart
OFFENSE
WR: DJ Moore · Olamide Zaccheaus · Devin Duvernay
LT: Theo Benedet · Ozzy Trapilo
LG: Joe Thuney · Ryan Bates
C: Drew Dalman · Ryan Bates
RG: Jonah Jackson · Ryan Bates
RT: Darnell Wright · Ozzy Trapilo
TE: Cole Kmet · Durham Smythe
TE: Colston Loveland
WR: Rome Odunze · Luther Burden III · Jahdae Walker
QB: Caleb Williams · Tyson Bagent · Case Keenum
RB: D’Andre Swift · Kyle Monangai · Travis Homer
DEFENSE
DL: Montez Sweat · Dominique Robinson
DL: Grady Jarrett · Chris Williams
DL: Gervon Dexter Sr. · Andrew Billings
DL: Austin Booker · Joe Tryon-Shoyinka · Daniel Hardy
LB: T.J. Edwards · D’Marco Jackson
LB: Noah Sewell · Ruben Hyppolite II · Amen Ogbongbemiga
S: Jaquan Brisker · Elijah Hicks
S: Kevin Byard III · Jonathan Owens
DB: Kyler Gordon · C.J. Gardner-Johnson · Nick McCloud
CB: Tyrique Stevenson · Jaylon Jones
CB: Jaylon Johnson · Nahshon Wright · Josh Blackwell
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Cairo Santos
P: Tory Taylor
KO: Cairo Santos
H: Tory Taylor
LS: Scott Daly
KR: Devin Duvernay · Josh Blackwell
PR: Devin Duvernay · Luther Burden III
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.