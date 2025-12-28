Why DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus might not play 49ers today. Bears give latest injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates with Olamide Zaccheaus after his touchdown(AP) DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus might miss the Sunday clash against the San Francisco 49ers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus might miss the Sunday clash against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chicago Bears placed both wide receivers on their injury report, just hours before kickoff. They have been designated as questionable.

DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus injury update

The timing of Moore and Zaccheaus' injuries is challenging for a receiving corps already stretched thin. Rookie Rome Odunze will remain sidelined with a foot injury, and earlier in the week, Devin Duvernay missed practice with the same illness that has affected several teammates.

Duvernay, however, returned to full participation Friday and is expected to be available.

Moore is coming off a standout performance against the Green Bay Packers, where he recorded five receptions for 97 yards and delivered the game-winning touchdown at Soldier Field. Zacchaeus has contributed 39 catches, 313 yards, and two touchdowns so far this season.

The outbreak hasn’t been limited to the offense. Defensive back Nick McCloud has already been ruled out, while fellow defensive backs Josh Blackwell and Nahshon Wright, along with right tackle Darnell Wright, were all listed as questionable due to illness. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Darnell Wright traveled with the team to San Francisco and is expected to be evaluated closer to game time.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson also fell ill during the week but is still anticipated to play.

Chicago will release its final inactive list Sunday evening ahead of the scheduled 7:20 PM kickoff.

Chicago Bears depth chart

OFFENSE

WR: DJ Moore · Olamide Zaccheaus · Devin Duvernay

LT: Theo Benedet · Ozzy Trapilo

LG: Joe Thuney · Ryan Bates

C: Drew Dalman · Ryan Bates

RG: Jonah Jackson · Ryan Bates

RT: Darnell Wright · Ozzy Trapilo

TE: Cole Kmet · Durham Smythe

TE: Colston Loveland

WR: Rome Odunze · Luther Burden III · Jahdae Walker

QB: Caleb Williams · Tyson Bagent · Case Keenum

RB: D’Andre Swift · Kyle Monangai · Travis Homer

DEFENSE

DL: Montez Sweat · Dominique Robinson

DL: Grady Jarrett · Chris Williams

DL: Gervon Dexter Sr. · Andrew Billings

DL: Austin Booker · Joe Tryon-Shoyinka · Daniel Hardy

LB: T.J. Edwards · D’Marco Jackson

LB: Noah Sewell · Ruben Hyppolite II · Amen Ogbongbemiga

S: Jaquan Brisker · Elijah Hicks

S: Kevin Byard III · Jonathan Owens

DB: Kyler Gordon · C.J. Gardner-Johnson · Nick McCloud

CB: Tyrique Stevenson · Jaylon Jones

CB: Jaylon Johnson · Nahshon Wright · Josh Blackwell

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cairo Santos

P: Tory Taylor

KO: Cairo Santos

H: Tory Taylor

LS: Scott Daly

KR: Devin Duvernay · Josh Blackwell

PR: Devin Duvernay · Luther Burden III