Why Fernando Mendoza won Heisman over Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin; ‘Going to Giants’

Fernando Mendoza didn't just win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night he separated himself from a crowded field of elite quarterbacks by delivering the most complete, consequential season in college football. The 22-year-old will be ranked quite high on the NFL Draft next year, potentially going to the New York Giants if they manage to retain the first pick.

The Indiana quarterback claimed college football’s top individual honor at the ceremony in New York City, outpacing Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin by pairing elite production with historic team success. Mendoza secured 2,362 first-place votes, well ahead of Pavia (1,435) and Sayin (432), as voters rewarded both dominance and impact.

At the center of Mendoza’s case was Indiana’s unprecedented rise. In his first season after transferring from California, the redshirt junior led the Hoosiers to a 13–0 record, the program’s first No. 1 ranking, and the top seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Indiana had never reached those heights in the modern era, and Mendoza became the face, and engine, of that transformation.

Statistically, Mendoza checked every box that Heisman voters value. He threw for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes, while also adding six rushing scores. Indiana’s offense shattered program records for touchdowns and points, and Mendoza consistently delivered in marquee moments, including a Big Ten championship win over Ohio State that helped cement Indiana’s playoff position.

While Julian Sayin put together an impressive season for a powerhouse Buckeyes team, throwing for 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns, Ohio State’s dominance was expected. Sayin operated within an established national title contender and shared the spotlight on a roster filled with five-star talent. For voters, Mendoza’s ability to elevate a historically middle-tier program to the sport’s summit carried more weight than raw passing totals.

Diego Pavia’s candidacy was rooted in swagger and substance. The Vanderbilt quarterback authored a remarkable season of his own, throwing for a school-record 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Commodores to their first 10-win campaign. His impact score even edged Mendoza’s in some advanced metrics. But Vanderbilt fell short of playoff contention, and history shows that Heisman voters rarely overlook team positioning when choosing between elite candidates.

Mendoza also entered Heisman weekend with momentum. He was named The Associated Press Player of the Year earlier in the week and swept both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award on Friday night, signaling a growing consensus that he was college football’s most valuable player.

For Indiana, it marked the program’s first Heisman Trophy since the award’s inception in 1935.

