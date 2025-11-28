Why Joe Burrow chose to play Ravens vs Bengals despite crushed playoff hopes

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter (Getty Images via AFP) Joe Burrow looked rusty in his comeback game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Joe Burrow looked rusty in his comeback game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. The Bengals QB was 8/17 for 65 yards at the time of writing this story. However, the 28-year-old seemed determined to make a strong statement, even though his team is likely out of the playoff race.

Burrow, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury early in the season, made his intentions pretty clear before the Ravens game.

“We’re getting paid a lot of money to play a kid’s game,” Burrow told NBC reporter Melissa Clark on the sidelines. “I love playing. I just wanna put on a show for the fans, be out there with my guys, go out and play well.”

A day before the game, the Bengals announced Burrow's participation with a slow-motion video of him. “He's back,” the team wrote on social media.

Burrow underwent surgery for turf toe on Sept. 19 after sustaining an injury vs the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Without him, Cincinnati has struggled. Zac Taylor and co (3-8) went 1-8.

Burrow, 28, has played in 71 career games and has a 40-30-1 record. In his sixth NFL season, Burrow has completed 68.5% of his passes for 19,190 yards with 142 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.

He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and has twice been named Comeback Player of the Year after his return from serious injuries that ended his 2020 and 2023 seasons.

Also on Wednesday, the Bengals activated safety Daijahn Anthony from injured reserve and placed cornerback Marco Wilson on IR.

Anthony, 25, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Aug. 26.

Wilson, 26, sustained a hamstring injury in Cincinnati's 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday.

He has three tackles in four games this season.

Receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) missed the game against the Ravens. Also ruled out were running back Tahj Brooks (concussion) and receiver Jermaine Burton (ankle).

(With Reuters inputs)