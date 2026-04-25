Why Eagles traded up to select USC WR Makai Lemon at NFL draft; ‘AJ Brown effect?’

Philadelphia Eagles shocked fans by trading up to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Makai Lemon speaks during an NFL football news conference at the team's training facility in Philadelphia, Friday, April 24.(AP)

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The team swapped picks with the Dallas Cowboys, giving up No. 23, 114, and 137 for No. 20 and a seventh rounder. This move fueled instant talk that star wideout A.J. Brown is headed out of Philly.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman denied any deal when pressed post-draft. "AJ [Brown] is a member of the Eagles… we don't have any trades that have been made or that are done," Roseman said in a presser.

Still, insiders saw Lemon as Brown's replacement alongside DeVonta Smith.

Reactions on Social Media

NFL world lit up on X right away. ESPN's Adam Schefter posted, "By trading up to draft USC WR Makai Lemon, the Eagles land more insurance for June's expected AJ Brown trade to New England" on X .

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{{^usCountry}} Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team added, "The Eagles at No. 20 are selecting USC WR Makai Lemon. Yep, A.J. Brown is more than likely gone," also on X {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team added, "The Eagles at No. 20 are selecting USC WR Makai Lemon. Yep, A.J. Brown is more than likely gone," also on X {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patriots fans got visibly excited about a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patriots fans got visibly excited about a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carlos A. Lopez of SleeperHQ tweeted: "The Eagles just traded up and took Makai Lemon … A.J. Brown, welcome to the Patriots!" on X . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlos A. Lopez of SleeperHQ tweeted: "The Eagles just traded up and took Makai Lemon … A.J. Brown, welcome to the Patriots!" on X . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tony Tsoukalas chimed in, "AJ Brown. You are a Patriot," while Sam Block of ESPN listed the new WR room: “Makai Lemon. DeVonta Smith. Hollywood Brown. Elijah Moore. Dontayvion Wicks. A.J. Brown might soon be a Patriot." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tony Tsoukalas chimed in, "AJ Brown. You are a Patriot," while Sam Block of ESPN listed the new WR room: “Makai Lemon. DeVonta Smith. Hollywood Brown. Elijah Moore. Dontayvion Wicks. A.J. Brown might soon be a Patriot." {{/usCountry}}

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Ex-players piled on. Robert Griffin III declared, “A.J. Brown is 100% gone from Philly.”

ESPN's Matt Miller praised the pick: “GREAT pick by the Eagles. Also, happy trails, A.J. Brown.”

Also read: Who is Denzel Boston? All about the new Cleveland Browns WR joining from Washington Huskies

Skip Bayless hyped Lemon: "I KNEW IT: HOWIE ROSEMAN GOT MY GUY MAKAI LEMON AT 20. BALLER. GREAT HANDS. ATTACKS DEFENSES AND THE FOOTBALL. WINS EVERY CONTESTED CATCH. EAGLES GOT A FOOTBALL PLAYER … AND NOW IT'S VIRTUALLY CERTAIN AJ BROWN IS GONE," on X .

Statistics say a lot

Lemon's stats back the buzz: 79 catches, 1,156 yards, 11 TDs in 2025. He is also a Biletnikoff Award winner. PFSN draft HQ gave the pick an A+ .

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“I like this in the short term as a little bit of a boost to help get that Eagles offense back on track and get them over the hump as they’re competing for a Super Bowl again,” PFSN Director of Media Partnerships Jacob Infante, who is part of the Football Debate Club, said on Thursday night.

As cap space opens post-June 1, eyes stay on Brown to New England.

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