Why Reece James and Bukayo Saka are not starting tonight vs Norway? Are they injured? Reasons explained

England is locking horns with Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in what promises to be an exciting battle for a place in the semi-finals. Two of the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, will go head-to-head in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.

Reece James and Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Norway. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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However, an update that may concern fans has emerged just minutes before kickoff. England's starting lineup has been confirmed, and it does not include two of their key players.

Right-back Reece James and right winger Bukayo Saka have both been named on the bench against the Vikings, with Thomas Tuchel's final playing XI now confirmed.

Why are they not playing

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{{^usCountry}} Bukayo Saka has been dealing with an Achilles problem and has made just two appearances during this World Cup. With the issue still being managed, Thomas Tuchel has chosen not to include the Arsenal winger in the starting lineup, handing Noni Madueke the nod instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bukayo Saka has been dealing with an Achilles problem and has made just two appearances during this World Cup. With the issue still being managed, Thomas Tuchel has chosen not to include the Arsenal winger in the starting lineup, handing Noni Madueke the nod instead. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, James has also featured in only two matches at this World Cup, having missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury. There had been plenty of optimism that he would return to the starting lineup against Norway.

However, it appears the manager has taken a cautious approach with whom he has described as “the best right-back,” preferring to protect him in case England progresses to the semi-finals.

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Also read: England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding perform during today's World Cup quarter-final?

Ezri Konsa starts at right-back, with previous replacement Jarell Quansah unavailable after receiving a red card in the last match and serving a suspension.

Strategic benching for impact

While both the right-back and right winger are not in the starting lineup, their presence on the bench certainly gives Thomas Tuchel the option of using them during key phases of the match, depending on how the game unfolds.

Also read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'

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Considering both players' recent fitness concerns, keeping them on the bench could be a tactical decision, allowing Tuchel to introduce them as fresh legs capable of providing an instant impact when needed.

England's starting XI vs Norway

England's starting XI against Norway is:

Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guéhi, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke; Harry Kane.