‘Why was Tyrod Taylor…?’: Justin Field's injury has NY Jets fans fuming after massive Bills loss

Quarterback Justin Fields of the New York Jets had to leave the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 after he suffered a possible concussion towards the end of the first quarter. The injury to Fields took place at a play in the fourth quarter where Fields was sacked by Joe Bosa of the Bills. Fields then had to go to the sidelines for concussion examination. Justin Fields of the New York Jets looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 14.(Getty Images via AFP)

Though an official injury update from the Jets is still awaited, all reports indicate that Fields may have suffered a possible concussion. However, he is being examined now, and the team is yet to confirm the same.

Based on the initial information, it seemed that the Jets' backroom staff suspected that Justin Fields could have suffered a possible concussion. CBS' Tracy Jones reported that the preliminary probe revealed that a concussion could be possible, but that was not confirmed yet. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network said that Fields walked over to the medical tent with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

The injury to Justin Fields, on top of the humiliating 10-30 loss to the neighbors, left New York Jets fans fuming. So much so, that when Fields was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, many wondered why Taylor did not start.

“Trying to think about something more representative of fantasy football than losing last week because I benched Justin Fields and losing this week because I started Justin Fields,” one user said.

“Justin Fields the week after looking like a decent quarterback,” said one, sharing a meme.

“Quick check-in on Justin Fields today thru 3 qtrs….,” said one, sharing Fields' stats from the first three quarters.

“Someone explain to me why Tyrod Taylor wasn’t starting the whole time anyways. What has Fields done in his career to earn it over TT? The Jets defense is legit good. But that offense is so bad, primarily because of the limitations of their QB, that it’s irrelevant,” said one.

This story is being updated.