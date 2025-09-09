Wild brawl at Rams-Texans game in California leaves woman bloodied, shocking video surfaces

A fight broke out between fans during the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the HoustTexans on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The incident, which was caught on video, left a woman bloodied. Video from SoFi Stadium showed Rams and Texans fans fighting. A woman was punched and bloodied before security escorted the Texans fans out.(@Brian.bowie43/TikTok)

The altercation happened in the stands while the game was going on, though it was not clear exactly when during the season opener it occurred. In a four-minute video, a female fan wearing sunglasses and a Texans jersey was seen arguing with a female fan in a Rams jersey. A man in a No. 99 Aaron Donald jersey stood between them, appearing to maintain the peace.

The woman in the Rams jersey shoved the woman in the Texans jersey. The man in the Rams jersey tried to hold her back, while a man in a Texans jersey attempted to stop the sunglasses-wearing fan from going at the other woman.

Both women continued yelling at each other before the Rams fan shoved again. Then the man in the Texans jersey poured a beer on the woman in the Rams jersey. The fight escalated as more people got involved.

At one point, a man in a Rams jersey and cap, who was holding a child, punched the man in the Texans jersey.

The fight seemed to slow down until the woman in the Rams jersey struck the woman in the Texans jersey with the back of her fist and then landed a left punch. That blow left the Texans fan bloodied and restarted the fighting.

SoFi stadium security arrived and tried to get the situation under control. The bloodied woman argued with security before she and the other Texans fans were escorted to the concourse, according to New York Post.

Fan violence during NFL games

Fan violence has become more common at NFL games in recent years. In Arizona, three men were arrested in September after a fight at State Farm Stadium, as reported by Daily Snark.

During opening weekend, another video showed a Giants fan being attacked outside by Commanders fans. A Bills fan was also banned after hitting two Ravens players during a touchdown celebration.