LOS ANGELES — From Nate Landman to the Land Shark, the Los Angeles Rams' defense is staking a claim as the strength of the team. Rams' improving defense continues last season's late surge with dominant performance in opener

It's a somewhat surprising development for a unit that struggled pretty badly a year ago, but the Rams have begun the new season with an extension of their best stretch of play since Aaron Donald retired.

The defense carried Los Angeles to a 14-9 victory over the Houston Texans in the season opener on Sunday.

The Rams held C.J. Stroud and his teammates to 265 yards and three field goals, shutting them out in the second half. Coordinator Chris Shula's group allowed only four snaps in the Los Angeles red zone, all on the same drive in the first half.

Going back to last December, the Rams have held five of their past seven opponents under 10 points — and that stretch includes last year’s meaningless regular-season finale, in which Sean McVay rested his starters.

And on the rare occasions when the Texans got moving, the Rams made big plays.

When Houston got to the Rams 15 late in the second quarter, blitzing defensive back Jaylen McCollough sacked Stroud for a 12-yard loss on third down.

When Stroud tried to hit Jaylen Higgins with a long throw in the third quarter, cornerback Cobie Durant took the ball away from him for a spectacular interception.

“It’s just something I’ve always been about, taking the ball away from the offense and being a ballhawk and just being who I am — and that's the Land Shark,” Durant said Monday, grinningly evoking his own nickname.

And when the Texans drove into LA territory for a go-ahead score in the final minutes, new linebacker Landman punctuated his strong 10-tackle debut by punching the ball out of Dare Ogunbowale's arm for what turned out to be a game-deciding fumble.

“Our guys found a way, and that’s what it’s about,” McVay said. “I think you learned a lot about this group . There’s a mental toughness, there’s a resilience, and there’s an opportunity for us to learn a lot.”

The defense got takeaways and sacks at huge moments, but it also contained Houston's offense on a down-to-down basis: The Texans managed only two explosive plays and went 2 of 9 on third downs. Stroud repeatedly was forced to settle for short passes or to scramble out of containment just to keep Houston moving. That defensive consistency will pay off down the road.

McVay is confident the running game can get better after managing only 72 yards amid injuries to both starting guards. The Rams again relied heavily on Kyren Williams, who got 18 of the 19 carries by a running back. Blake Corum got just one carry, and rookie Jarquez Hunter was inactive.

Byron Young stood out on the defense along with Landman, making nine tackles and getting a big sack in the second quarter. Young took a back seat last season to then-rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, but he remains a promising linebacker and pass rusher early in his third season.

In another surprising decision by the Rams’ coaching staff, cornerback Darious Williams didn't get on the field. Williams was a presumptive starter in the second season of his three-year deal to return to Los Angeles, where he won the Super Bowl with the Rams. Emmanuel Forbes took his starting spot against Houston, and McVay said the coaches decided to stick with a three-cornerback rotation all day.

“Darious handled it like a total stud," McVay said. "He was ready to go if need be.”

Guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila both have sprained ankles. They're considered “week to week” by McVay, but he didn't rule out either for Sunday. ... TE Colby Parkinson sprained his shoulder and kept playing, although he also fumbled in the fourth quarter.

3 — Total receptions by the Rams' four tight ends. Tyler Higbee didn't have a target despite playing 35 snaps and running more than 20 routes, while second-round pick Terrance Ferguson didn't even get on the field. McVay had two tight ends on the field for plenty of plays, but they mostly served to occupy the Texans' defensive stars while creating opportunities for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Davis Allen did make a TD catch on a beautiful throw by Matthew Stafford, however.

The road opener at rebuilding Tennessee appears to be very winnable if the Rams can maintain this defensive standard. A trip to Philadelphia one week later will be a true measuring stick.

