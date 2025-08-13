Will Clapp injury update: Saints fans get final verdict; teammates disappointed

New Orleans Saints’ center Will Clapp has been ruled out for this season thanks to an injury he suffered during Sunday’s (August 10) preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Will Clapp will miss the entire 2025 NFL season with a foot injury.(Instagram/ Will Clapp)

“Will Clapp suffered a foot injury during yesterday's game and is going to miss significant time, I'm told. Clapp came in this offseason to provide high-quality depth on the offensive line. This opens the door for guys like rookie Torricelli Simpkins to make a mark,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football wrote on social media.

How will this affect the Saints?

USA Today reports that Clapp injured his foot during the first play. Despite his attempts to continue going out, he was unable to carry forward with the game. Starting guard Trevor Penning also left the game with an injury, although few particulars have been released about his condition ever since.

“We learned last year just how valuable quality depth at center can be. Pro Bowl starter Erik McCoy snapped the ball on a majority of snaps in five games; New Orleans averaged 31.8 points per game and went 4-1. In the twelve games he couldn't dress for, or had to exit early on, the team managed just 14.9 points per game and went 1-11. Clapp was signed as an insurance policy for McCoy. But it doesn't sound like he'll be able to see it through,” explains John Sigler of USA Today.

Who could replace Will Clapp?

Although no official statement has been issued in this matter, given Torricelli Simpkins III’s performance in the game, he could be considered a viable alternative. With McCoy inactive and Clapp injured, he managed to snap the ball 67 times.

“He did really well in pass protection (allowing just one pressure, a hurry, on 54 reps) but could improve as a run blocker. That's an area he's performed better at training camp, showing off some nice movement skills for a guy his size, so maybe he can translate it to a real game with more opportunities,” adds Sigler. “An outside free agent signing is possible, but unlikely; the Saints recently brought back Shane Lemieux, who also has experience at center.”

Clapp, who played 34 games for the Saints from 2018-21, re-joined the team in the offseason after two seasons with the Chargers and one with the Bills. He has played 66 games with 22 starts in his career, as reported by NBC Sports.