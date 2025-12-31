Will Jalen Hurts play vs Commanders in Week 18? Eagles, Nick Sirianni give new Tanner McKee update

Jalen Hurts could be rested against the Washington Commanders in the Eagles' regular-season finale on Sunday. Several NFL Insiders reported on Wednesday that some Philadelphia starters will be rested for Week 18, and others will be limited. As per reports, there will be starters who will suit up, but not play.

If Hurts misses the matchup, all eyes will be on his backup, Tanner McKee.

Nick Sirianni gives new update

Sirianni was asked whether the reported Week 18 plan was in place. The Eagles coach said he has not yet met with his players to give them his decision. A meeting was scheduled for later in the day.

“I’ll always talk to our players, discuss it with them before I discuss it,” he said. “Nearing in more on a decision, but I want to discuss it with those guys before I say anything else.”

Hurts is still scheduled to speak with reporters later in the day, and players may address the decision when the locker room opens.

Even with lineup adjustments, the Eagles still have a path to the No 2 seed in the NFC. To secure it, Philadelphia would need to beat its opponent and hope the Chicago Bears fall at home against the Detroit Lions, a team already eliminated from postseason contention.

If Hurts does not play, the offense would turn to Tanner McKee, who last started in last year’s regular-season finale. In that game, McKee led the Eagles to a 20–13 win over the Giants, going 27-of-41 for 269 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a passer rating of 100.6.

Sirianni praised McKee’s growth and preparation, noting the benefit of working behind Hurts in the quarterback room. “When you see Tanner, he’s really good about knowing where to go with the football and seeing the defense, being able to deliver things accurately, it’s a great room, where those guys feed off each other and learn from each other,” said Sirianni.

“Being able to learn from Jalen, which is a huge deal… And (quarterback coach Scot Loeffler) has done a nice job coaching him and continuing to help him develop.”

Should Hurts sit out, he would conclude his campaign with 25 passing touchdowns and 33 total scores, the highest passing-TD mark of his career. Some starters, however, could still see brief action depending on contract incentives or performance milestones.

Saquon Barkley is 87 all-purpose yards shy of 1,500, a threshold tied to a $250,000 bonus, while DeVonta Smith needs 44 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the third time. In past seasons, the Eagles have handled such scenarios differently, at times allowing players to reach milestones, and in other instances opting for rest.

Sirianni stressed that the approach varies depending on circumstances. “Every situation is a little bit different,” he said. “…there’s no book that says, or in my notes, that says do this. Every situation is a little bit different, every position is a little bit different, and you try to make the best decision for the team always, and you always want these guys to get their individual awards and accolades as well.”