Will Jayden Daniels play in Week 8? Bombshell injury update on Commanders star ahead of Chiefs game

The Washington Commanders are set to face Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 game, but will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels had returned to action from a two-game absence cause by a knee injury, which he sustained in Week 2. But then he suffered another injury during last week's defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, as he fell down grabbing his right hamstring after a hit from linebacker Shemar James. He limped to the sidelines and then headed to the medical tent. He did not return to action after that. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks on the sideline.(AP)

Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave an update on Daniels' injury recently. He said, "We knew it wasn’t going to be significant, meaning long, but also not well enough to say, 'Okay, in six days it’s ready to go based on speed and how you would handle this type of injury.' So all of the week will be focused for him on the rehab in hopes of the following week, so I’ll assess that next week as opposed to some practice and some not, just put all of it, all the time and effort into that."

Marcus Mariota will start, in place of Daniels. Mariota is making his third start of the season and has posted a 1-1 record so far, completing 60.3 passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Speaking ahead of the Chiefs game, Quinn said, "I think for somebody watching to know it can get complex, too many plays, too much scheming, and that's the nature of our game. But it also means I don't want any hesitation and make sure this is what we need to do, this is how we're going to go about doing it. Sometimes doing a little bit less, it allows your focus to get sharper. And sometimes we don't want it to broaden, we want it to bring it in even tighter."

"And I think that's what you and the fans will see from us on Monday night."

"I am certain you'll see change in the way that we play and the style that our fans will come accustomed to, make sure the way we take care of the ball, the way we go after it, the speed, the energy, the hitting, that is our play style," he added.