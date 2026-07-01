Will Lakers retire LeBron's jersey? Owner Jeanie Buss's old interview resurfaces after exit

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to have come to an end, with the veteran superstar reportedly informing the organization that he plans to continue his career elsewhere and wants the franchise to move forward without him.

Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to LeBron James with an emotional farewell statement. (AP)

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While his next destination remains uncertain, James leaves behind a lasting legacy in Los Angeles.

Lebron’s legacy at Lakers

During his eight seasons with the Lakers, the 41-year-old helped guide the franchise to an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season and further cemented his place among the game's all-time greats.

Given everything LeBron James accomplished during his time in Los Angeles, many NBA fans and members of the basketball community may now wonder whether the Lakers will eventually retire his jersey number.

Also read: Where will Bronny James play next season? LeBron James' exit raises questions about son's Lakers future

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{{^usCountry}} With his tenure reportedly coming to an end, questions are likely to surface about how the franchise plans to honor his legacy and whether a jersey retirement could be part of that recognition in the future. Will Lakers retire the No.23 jersey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With his tenure reportedly coming to an end, questions are likely to surface about how the franchise plans to honor his legacy and whether a jersey retirement could be part of that recognition in the future. Will Lakers retire the No.23 jersey? {{/usCountry}}

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Although the Lakers have not officially announced any plans to retire LeBron James' No. 23 jersey, a previously resurfaced interview featuring Jeanie Buss may offer some insight into how the organization views that possibility.

Veteran NBA reporter Mark Medina recently posted a past interview with Jeanie Buss, in which he asked the former longtime Lakers executive about how the franchise would honor LeBron James once his playing career comes to an end.

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Medina shared the remarks on social media, writing, “Regardless of where LeBron James would end his career, Jeanie Buss told me in 2023 that the Lakers would retire his jersey following his HOF induction.”

Buss’ statement on jersey retirement

He accompanied the post with screenshots from the interview, which included Buss’ comments.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired. No doubt about it,” read Buss’ response.

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Although Jeanie Buss is no longer the majority owner following her family's sale of a controlling stake in the franchise last October, her previous comments suggest that retiring LeBron James' No. 23 jersey remains a realistic possibility.

Also read: LeBron James decides to leave Los Angeles Lakers, to play elsewhere in 2026-27 NBA season

However, any such honor would likely come after the NBA icon is inducted into the Hall of Fame, leaving the door open for the Lakers to formally recognize his contributions to the franchise in the future.

Lakers’ tribute to Lebron

The Lakers paid tribute to LeBron James with an emotional farewell statement on Tuesday after news of his departure became official.

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“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family,” the statement read.

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