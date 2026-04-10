Wolverines set for major changes despite a title-winning season: Who's in, who's out

Soon after their national championship victory, Michigan is expected to part ways with at least four key players, marking the beginning of a transition phase under head coach Dusty May.

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball is celebrating a historic NCAA title run; in fact, it's their second ever title and first ever after 1989. The Wolverines won the national title by defeating UConn. But the champions are planning for a major change ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Four players set to depart Among those who will not return are Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, and Will Tschetter. Their exits are largely tied to eligibility limits and career progression following a successful campaign.

Nimari Burnett will leave Michigan after establishing himself as a consistent and experienced guard. Known for his leadership and reliability, Burnett played a crucial role in stabilizing the backcourt throughout the championship-winning season.

Roddy Gayle Jr. exits after proving his value as a unique contributor. He stepped up during key moments, especially when the team was dealing with injuries. He showcased his adaptability on both ends of the floor.

Yaxel Lendeborg departs following a fantastic season in which he emerged as one of Michigan’s most impactful players. His dominance and all-around performances were crucial in the team’s success followed by the title.

Will Tschetter concludes his career as part of Michigan’s title-winning squad. While not always in the spotlight, his presence and contributions added depth and stability to the team.

End of an era, start of a rebuild Michigan’s 2025–26 season was one of the most successful seasons in history, with a national title and a record-breaking campaign.

However, with the transfer portal opening and senior players moving on, the Wolverines are now entering into a crucial rebuilding phase where they should be cautious. Though the departures will create opportunities for younger players and incoming recruits to step into bigger roles, there is a big challenge they need to face.

What lies ahead Coach Dusty May is expected to rely heavily on recruitment and transfer additions to maintain Michigan’s competitive edge. With a strong incoming class already in place, the focus will be on balancing fresh talent with returning experience.

While the outgoing players leave big shoes to fill, Michigan’s system and recent success suggest the Wolverines will remain a force in college basketball heading into the 2026–27 season.

By Roshan Tony