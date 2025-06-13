World's highest-paid golfers in 2025: Here's who tops the list. It's not Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has remained a dominating force in golf over the past few years, having won six events since the US Open last year. Despite earning a whopping $97 million, which includes $67 million in on-course earnings, the 28-year-old is far from being the highest-paid golfer worldwide. The title still belongs to Jon Rahm, who is estimated to have raked in an astonishing $102 million in the past 12 months before taxes and agents’ fees. File photo of Scottie Scheffler (AFP)

This is the second consecutive year when Rahm has topped the World’s Highest-Paid Golfers list by Forbes. It states that the 30-year-old's idea to switch tours is helping him with massive dividends, even as he bagged only two LIV Golf events in the last year.

World’s highest-paid golfers 2025

Here's taking a look at the top-earning golfers over the past year:

Jon Rahm ($102 million)

The Spanish player has on-course earnings of $92 million, while the remaining $10 million came in from off-course. Notably, his total earnings include the nearly $50 million annual payment that he received from the Saudi-backed LIV. It was part of the $300 million guarantee, which Rahm reportedly got to move out of the PGA Tour.

In his maiden year with LIV, Rahm got the tour's season-long individual title along with the $18 million bonus that came with it. With three top-five finishes in eight tournaments, he stands in third position in the individual rankings.

Scottie Scheffler ($97 million)

The American professional golfer holds on-course earnings of $67 million and $30 million from off-course. He won six tournaments in the first half of 2024, which includes the Masters. Also, he added Olympic gold in Paris as well as titles at the Tour Championship and the Hero World Challenge to end the year on a high note. So far, he has won three events this year.

Rory McIlroy ($84 million)

The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland has on-course earnings of $39 million and $45 million from off-course. He was in the spotlight when he bagged his maiden green jacket in April, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to secure a victory in the Masters.

Tiger Woods ($55 million)

The golf legend has on-course earnings of $10 million and has made $45 million from off-course. In the past year, he remained available for just two events. In March, he announced that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon. This means he is not expected to return to the course for some time.

Collin Morikawa ($50 million)

The 28-year-old American player minted $33 million from on-course and $17 million from off-course. At present, he is ranked fourth in the world and has remained consistent. Since October 2023, he has not bagged a PGA Tour event victory.

FAQs

1. Who is the highest-paid golfer?

Spain's Jon Rahm is the top-earning golf player. He has collected $102 million over the past year.

2. Which player is ranked No. 1 in golf?

Scottie Scheffler holds the world No. 1 position in golf.

3. Is Jon Rahm playing in the US Open?

Yes. Rahm is taking part in the tournament being hosted at the Oakmont Country Club.