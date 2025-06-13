Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Missing Paris Olympics final meant…': Sift Kaur Samra on pipping American shooter to bronze medal at ISSF World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 13, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Sift Kaur Samra bagged a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup, on Thursday.

Sift Kaur Samra was in good form, claiming a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup, on Thursday. Samra, who is also 23-years-old, is also the current world record holder in women’s 50m rifle three positions event which she had set while winning gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games. 

Sift Kaur Samra followed her gold in Buenos Aires with a bronze in Munich on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)
Sift Kaur Samra followed her gold in Buenos Aires with a bronze in Munich on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

She shot 453.1 in the eight-player final to clinch bronze. Meanwhile, Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad won gold with 466.9 and Switzerland’s Emely Jaeggi got silver (464.8).

Also Read: ISSF World Cup: With gold in Lima, Suruchi Phogat throws the gauntlet to Manu Bhaker

Initially, Samra was tied at joint-third spot with American Sagen Maddalena. They were initially tied on 411.6 points.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “Yes, I was aware that we both (she and Sagen Maddalena) were tied at the end of the first elimination series. Throughout the final till that series, I was fourth with the top three shooters being the same. And I knew the medal was in my grasp. I did not know Maddalena was the Paris Olympic silver medallist.”

“Even though we have competed in several finals together, missing the final in Paris meant that I did not care about who won the medal. And even if I knew, I know it’s still me who has to do the shooting and it all depends on myself. I am glad that I am taking a medal from the Munich World Cup like I did last year too.”

Speaking on Samra’s shooting style, national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande said, “Since kneeling is the first position, shooters are sometimes edgy or nervous too and sometimes shooters take time to understand the wind. It took some time for Sift to understand the kneeling position initially in her career but then she has worked on it. While today’s final range was a closed range, Sift showed fine form today.”

“We have been working on things like less movement between the two shots and keeping the head movement minimal during loading and unloading in a kneeling position along with making the balance with the sling. Yes, 2026 onwards finals will be only about standing, but then kneeling will be the first position in qualification,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / ‘Missing Paris Olympics final meant…': Sift Kaur Samra on pipping American shooter to bronze medal at ISSF World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On