US Open Golf 2025: Complete schedule, prize money, when and where to watch

The US Open kicked off under partly cloudy skies at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 12. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is eyeing a strong start this year. While World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the tournament favourite. US Open golf championship 2025: When and where to watch? Complete schedule( Reuters)

Considered one of the toughest major championship venues in the sport, Oakmont is witnessing some of the best golfers from around the world taking on the brutal US Open challenge. Previously crowned players, including Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, are also part of the US Open.

A total of 156 players are taking part in the US Open, which includes heavyweights from the PGA Tour like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, as well as the reigning Masters champion, Xander Schauffele. Among other players to watch out for are Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm from LIV Golf.

US Open 2025: Complete schedule

The US Open is taking place at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12 to June 15. The early-morning tee off was scheduled at 6:45 am ET.

Amateur Matt Vogt, a former Oakmont caddie, had the honour to hit the opening tee shot of the US Open 2025 event from the par-four first hole. Currently working as a full-time dentist, Vogt qualified for the tournament last week.

Oakmont, a quintessential US Open venue, is expected to serve as a brutal test for all the players to showcase their skills and resilience.

US Open 2025: Prize money

This time, the USGA has kept the prize amount for the US Open at $21.5 million, which is similar to the 2024 championship, according to ESPN.

The amount makes the US Open the most lucrative purse. Earlier, the Masters' prize pool was increased to $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship was at $19 million.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau bagged $4.3 million at Pinehurst No. 2. The champion this year at the Oakmont Country Club will be receiving the same amount.

ALSO READ: McIlroy pars, DeChambeau bogeys and Aberg leads as US Open begins

US Open 2025: How to watch in the US?

Golf fans can watch all the live action across different channels and platforms.

On TV, the tournament is being aired live on NBC and USA Network. Here's the schedule for each day:

June 12: 6:30 am to 5 pm ET on USA Network and 5 pm to 8 pm ET on Peacock

June 13: 6:30 am to 1 pm ET and 7 pm to 8 pm ET on Peacock. Watch live on NBC from 1 pm to 7 pm

June 14: 10 am to 12 pm ET on USA Network and 12 pm to 8 pm ET on NBC

June 15: 9 am to 12 pm ET on USA Network and 12 pm to 7 pm on NBC

Those who do not have a cable connection can stream it live on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock, along with the NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com.

US Open 2025: Key events schedule

First Round (June 12)

US Open All-Access: 7 am to 5 pm on Peacock

Featured Groups: 7:17 am and 1:02 pm on Peacock, USOpen.com and USGA App

Round 1 Broadcast: 5 pm to 8 pm on Peacock

Second Round (June 13)

U.S. Open All-Access: 7 am to 5 pm on Peacock

Featured Groups: 7:17 am and 1:02 pm on Peacock, USOpen.com and USGA App

Round 2 Broadcast: 6:30 am to 1 pm and 7 pm to 8 pm on Peacock

Third Round (June 14)

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 am to 12 pm on Peacock

Featured Groups: To be declared

Round 3 Broadcast: 12 pm to 8 pm on Peacock and Sky Sports

Fourth Round (June 15)

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 am to 12 pm on Peacock

Featured Groups: To be declared

Round 4 Broadcast: 12 pm to 7 pm on Peacock and Sky Sports

FAQs

1. Who won the US Open championship in 2024?

Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament last year.

2. What is the purse for the US Open 2025?

The total prize money is $21.5 million, the same as the 2024 championship.

3. Where to watch the US Open on TV?

You can watch it on NBC and USA Network.