Wrestling legend Ric Flair gives concerning update amid skin cancer treatment; ‘I will not be able to…’

Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend, will not attend a scheduled meet-and-greet event at a wellness clinic in Mississippi on Tuesday as he continues treatment for skin cancer. This marks the second time Flair has postponed the event. Ric Flair in 2017 was placed in a medically induced coma and remained there for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.(Getty Images via AFP)

“To All My Dear Friends And Fans- I Am So Sorry, That I Will Not Be Able To See You Tuesday,” Flair wrote on X, using capital letters for each word. “I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With. I Promise To See You ASAP. Please Continue To Love Ric Flair Drip, As @_RicFlairDrip Loves You.”

Also Read: Ric Flair's ‘attention-seeking’ jab at Jim Ross sparks controversy amid colon cancer recovery

Ric Flair recently confirmed cancer diagnosis

The 76-year-old had previously denied he was dealing with a health issue, but recently confirmed his skin cancer diagnosis during an interview with People magazine.

“It's the second time in three years that I've been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair told People. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

Known as "The Nature Boy," Flair is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His daughter, Charlotte Flair, has followed his path and become one of WWE's top stars. Flair was seen attending a Florida gaming event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in 2023.

Though he first announced his retirement after his match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Flair has returned to WWE for occasional appearances over the years.

In addition to his wrestling legacy, Flair has faced several serious health issues. In 2017, he was placed in a medically induced coma and remained there for 11 days after his intestine ruptured. He had gone to the hospital with stomach pains and quickly developed kidney problems, coming close to congestive heart failure due to years of heavy alcohol use. Doctors gave him only a 20 percent chance of survival. He later underwent surgery to remove an obstructed portion of his bowel.

In 2019, Flair was rushed to the hospital after another serious medical emergency. He later had successful heart surgery in Atlanta.

In his autobiography Ric Flair: To Be the Man, Flair revealed he had been diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition caused by long-term alcohol abuse.

"I had one vice," Flair told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “I'm not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn't have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It's a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

Flair married Wendy Barlow

Flair married Wendy Barlow in 2018. The couple separated in September 2024. At the time, Flair thanked her for standing by him during his health struggles.

Flair gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s through his work with WCW and WWF (now WWE). He holds 16 recognized world championship titles and remains the only WWE Superstar inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

Originally from Wisconsin, Flair wrestled, played football, and ran track in high school during the late 1960s. He began his wrestling career in 1972 and went on to headline WrestleMania VIII in 1992. Even into his 60s, Flair remained active in the wrestling world, including a notable appearance at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

He continues to appear at select wrestling events, often joining his daughter Charlotte in the ring. His son Reid died in 2013 from a drug overdose.