WWE star Tiffany Stratton hilariously steals the show with wild first pitch at Mets Game| Watch

When WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton stepped onto the mound at Citi Field, she wasn’t there to fight, but she sure delivered a performance. Just not the kind Mets fans expected. Professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in New York.(AP)

The pro wrestler was in Queens on Thursday to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Mets’ series against the Washington Nationals. Dressed in a custom Mets City Connect jersey bearing her name, Stratton made her way to the field ready for action. But her throw? Let’s just say it missed its mark… by a mile.

One pitch, no strikes, but full entertainment

Stratton opted for a casual toss rather than a full windup. But despite skipping the theatrics, the throw flew skyward-well over the catcher’s head. Spectators quickly drew comparisons between her attempt and an exaggerated slow-pitch softball lob. Some even joked it resembled an "eephus pitch", a term baseball purists use for high, looping, unpredictable pitches that confuse batters, reported TMZ.

Even so, she wasn’t phased. Stratton later posted about the moment on Instagram, writing: “Put me in Mets.”

Taylor Lewan, you're off the hook

Until this week, former NFL star Taylor Lewan held the internet’s attention with his own embarrassing first pitch, thrown during a recent Cardinals game. Stratton’s throw, however, gave his misfire serious competition.

While Lewan’s ball veered off wildly to the left, Stratton’s missile simply cleared everything in sight. It didn’t bounce. It didn’t reach the catcher. It just… kept going.

Naturally, the side-by-side comparisons poured in online.

Still not as wild as 50 Cent’s infamous toss

For all the playful ribbing, Stratton can take solace in this: she’s far from owning the worst ceremonial pitch at Citi Field. That title, baseball fans insist, still belongs to rapper 50 Cent, whose infamous 2014 throw veered dramatically off course and into viral infamy.

As the moment made the rounds on social media, many users reminded everyone: there’s always next time.

And if there’s one thing WWE stars are known for, it’s comebacks.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Tiffany Stratton?

Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women’s Champion known for her high-energy performances and glamorous wrestling persona. She has quickly become one of WWE’s most talked-about stars.

Q2: When and where did she throw the pitch?

Stratton threw the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, during the Mets' final game of their series against the Washington Nationals.

Q3: How did people react to her pitch?

The pitch missed the catcher by a wide margin, leading to good-natured comparisons to Taylor Lewan’s recent throw. Social media had a field day, but Stratton took it in stride and even asked to be put in the Mets line-up.