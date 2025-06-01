Ric Flair's ‘attention-seeking’ jab at Jim Ross sparks controversy amid colon cancer recovery

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was slammed by several social media users after he posted a scathing tweet that labelled wrestling commentator Jim Ross as ‘attention-seeking’. Flair further urged Ross to ‘focus on your recovery’. This comes days after Ross, 73, announced a successful colon cancer surgery. Ric Flair faced backlash for his comment on Jim Ross(Getty Images via AFP)

Flair’s tweet on Saturday read: “Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ.” The jab, apparently at Ross's health, faced backlash on social media.

“Ric Flair will always be Ric Flair. Seeking attention. Focus on your sobriety,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another user called Flair's comment ‘classless’. Jim Ross is yet to respond to the WWE legend's remarks.

Ric Flair responded to the backlash with a tweet, saying: “If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!”

Jim Ross vs Ric Flair

The animosity traces back to August 2013, during a WWE 2K14 promotional panel at SummerSlam weekend. Ross, hosting the event, struggled to manage an intoxicated Flair, who was grieving his son Reid’s recent death and made off-script, controversial remarks.

The chaotic panel, deemed unprofessional by WWE, led to Ross’s “retirement” shortly after, which he later described as a dismissal partly due to the incident.

Jim Ross took responsibility for the panel’s disarray but noted Flair’s emotional state made the booking ill-advised, souring their decades-long relationship that began in promotions like WCW.

Flair, 76, and Ross, both wrestling icons, once shared a friendship—the former was present when Ross met his late wife Jan—but the 2K incident created a lasting divide.

Only days ago, Ross said that his colon cancer surgery was a success, adding that he is rehabilitating.