Xavier Worthy injury news: What happened to Chiefs WR vs Chargers? Latest update out
Xavier Worthy had to be taken off the field after his fall against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Kansas City Chiefs' poor season run has been marred by injuries. On Sunday, it was star wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who had to be taken off the field after his fall against the Los Angeles Chargers. The blow comes as Andy Reid and co are already without Hollywood Brown, who is missing the game because of a personal matter.
What happened to Xavier Worthy?
The Chiefs are monitoring Worthy's status after he was shaken up early in their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The incident occurred in the first quarter when Worthy took a thigh to the helmet, resulting in what appeared to be a head injury. Although he was able to leave the field on his own, the medical staff immediately began evaluating him on the sideline.
As the game progressed, Worthy was sent to the locker room for additional testing, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the contest. The team later confirmed that he has entered the concussion protocol, though he has not been officially ruled out at this time.
Kansas City has yet to provide a definitive update on whether Worthy will be able to return. His status will continue to be tracked as more information becomes available during the game.
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Offense
Wide Receiver (WR): Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals
Wide Receiver (WR): Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio
Left Tackle (LT): Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole
Left Guard (LG): Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad
Center (C): Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo
Right Guard (RG): Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris
Right Tackle (RT): Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris
Tight End (TE): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley
Quarterback (QB): Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew
Running Back (RB): Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith
Wide Receiver (WR): Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton
Defense
Defensive End (DE): Mike Danna, Ashton Gillotte
Defensive Tackle (DT): Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel
Defensive Tackle (DT): Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery
Defensive End (DE): George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu
Linebacker (LB): Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa
Linebacker (LB): Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane
Linebacker (LB): Leo Chenal, Cooper McDonald
Cornerback (CB): Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles
Cornerback (CB): Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams
Safety (S): Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks
Safety (S): Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards
Special Teams
Kicker (K): Harrison Butker
Holder (H): Matt Araiza
Punter (P): Matt Araiza
Long Snapper (LS): James Winchester
Punt Returner (PR): Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton
Kick Returner (KR): Nikko Remigio, Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.