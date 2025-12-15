Xavier Worthy injury news: What happened to Chiefs WR vs Chargers? Latest update out

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Xavier Worthy had to be taken off the field after his fall against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs' poor season run has been marred by injuries. On Sunday, it was star wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who had to be taken off the field after his fall against the Los Angeles Chargers. The blow comes as Andy Reid and co are already without Hollywood Brown, who is missing the game because of a personal matter.

What happened to Xavier Worthy?

The Chiefs are monitoring Worthy's status after he was shaken up early in their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The incident occurred in the first quarter when Worthy took a thigh to the helmet, resulting in what appeared to be a head injury. Although he was able to leave the field on his own, the medical staff immediately began evaluating him on the sideline.

As the game progressed, Worthy was sent to the locker room for additional testing, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the contest. The team later confirmed that he has entered the concussion protocol, though he has not been officially ruled out at this time.

Kansas City has yet to provide a definitive update on whether Worthy will be able to return. His status will continue to be tracked as more information becomes available during the game.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Offense

Wide Receiver (WR): Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver (WR): Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio

Left Tackle (LT): Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole

Left Guard (LG): Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad

Center (C): Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo

Right Guard (RG): Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Right Tackle (RT): Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Tight End (TE): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley

Quarterback (QB): Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew

Running Back (RB): Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith

Wide Receiver (WR): Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton

Defense

Defensive End (DE): Mike Danna, Ashton Gillotte

Defensive Tackle (DT): Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel

Defensive Tackle (DT): Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery

Defensive End (DE): George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu

Linebacker (LB): Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa

Linebacker (LB): Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane

Linebacker (LB): Leo Chenal, Cooper McDonald

Cornerback (CB): Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles

Cornerback (CB): Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams

Safety (S): Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks

Safety (S): Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards

Special Teams

Kicker (K): Harrison Butker

Holder (H): Matt Araiza

Punter (P): Matt Araiza

Long Snapper (LS): James Winchester

Punt Returner (PR): Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton

Kick Returner (KR): Nikko Remigio, Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton