Watch: India's WWE star The Great Khali's intense argument with toll booth staffs after allegedly ‘slapping’ one

Former WWE superstar The Great Khali found himself in an unwanted situation as a video of him having an altercation with the toll booth staffs is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Khali was alleged of “slappin” a toll booth staff when he was asked for an ID card. Khali denied the allegations and instead called out the toll booth staff of “blackmailing” him.

The talks soon got intense between both the parties as police was forced to intervene the scene. In the video, the former WWE heavyweight champion gets off his car and tried to explain the situation to the cops present at the scene, before he removed the barricade and leaves the spot in his car.

As per media reports no police complaint has been lodged in the matter. Meanwhile, the wrestler himself took to Instagram and narrated his side of the story. As per Khali's justification the incident took place while he was travelling to Karnal in Haryana and the altercation took place at the Phillaur toll plaza.

He mentioned the staff at the plaza “misbehaved” after he denied to take a “selfie”, following which he passed some “racist” comments.

Khali in the video posted on his Instagram account said the staff asked him to pose for a photo and only then he will be allowed to cross the toll. He mentioned that the video of the same was posted by the staff on social media, and now it is being wrongly narrated by the people.

Khali also urged authorities to take action against the contractor of the toll plaza so that no other celebrity have to face such behaviour.

