Watch: PSG's Neymar walks out of interview over question about Kylian Mbappe, video goes viral

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar decided to cut short his interview when a reporter opted to give a special mention to his teammate and French forward Kylian Mbappe on Friday. Regaining his top form at PSG in the 2022-2023 season, former Barcelona star Neymar will spearhead Brazil's attack at the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gearing up for the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil squared off against Ghana in a friendly match at Le Havre's Stade Océane. Richarlison fired two crucial goals for the five-time world champions as Neymar-starrer Brazil outclassed Ghana 3-0 in the friendly encounter. While Richarlison scored a brace, Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos scored the all-important opener for Brazil in the lopsided contest at the Stade Océane.

ALSO READ: KFC France distances itself from executive comments on Kylian Mbappe's sponsorship stance

Speaking to reporters after the friendly encounter in France, Neymar was quizzed about his relationship with his PSG co-star Mbappe. "With Kylian?" he replied before walking out of the interview. PSG stars Mbappe and Neymar were involved in a penalty dispute at the Parc des Princes in the ongoing season. According to a report filed by Goal.com, the frosty relationship between Neymar and Mbappe had even threatened to divide the PSG dressing room during the initial stages of the new season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Mbappe was quizzed about his relationship with Neymar by reporters. When asked about his alliance with Neymar at PSG, French forward Mbappe had revealed that his relationship with Neymar is not always great. "It is my sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, sometimes colder and sometimes warmer. I have great respect for him and his influence on the team," Mbappe told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mbappe's France are scheduled to meet Denmark in their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday. Neymar's Brazil will lock horns with Tunisia in an international friendly on Tuesday. After the international break, Mbappe and Neymar will return to PSG, who will host OGC Nice in Ligue 1 next Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON