World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

World Athletics Championships 2022 live streaming: The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships is all set to begin in Eugene, Oregon, USA, from July 15 until July 24. This is the first time the event will be hosted in the United States and a host of athletes will be seen competing across 49 events. India will hope their athletes can build on increased success at the Tokyo Olympics, especially the memorable gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin. He will be a favourite to win a medal at the event.

Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will be representing India in the long jump. Apart from the duo, Priyanka Goswami will be taking part in Women's 20km Race Walk.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George is the only Indian so far to win a medal at the World's event. She had secured a bronze in Paris in 2003.

Here are the livestreaming details for the World Athletics Championships 2022:

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 15 to July 24.

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 take place?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Which TV channels will broadcast World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India?

The live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Indian athletes participating at World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav (men's javelin throw), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (men’s Shot Put), Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk), Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men’s Triple jump), Eldhose Paul (Men’s Triple Jump), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase), MP Jabir (Men’s 400m Hurdles), Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv – Men’s 4x400m Relay), Muhammed Ajmal (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Naganathan Pandi (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Rajesh Ramesh (Men’s 4x400m Relay), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men’s 4x400m Relay), S Dhanalakshmi (Women’s 200m)

Here’s a list of complete timing as per IST of different events at World Athletics Championships 2022:

15/07/22 - Day 1 Morning Session (9:35 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

16/07/22 - Day 1 Afternoon Session (5:35 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

16/07/22 - Day 2 Morning Session (11:05 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

17/07/22 - Day 2 Afternoon Session (5:05 am) - SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SonyLIV

17/07/22 - Day 3 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

18/07/22 - Day 3 Afternoon Session (4:55 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

18/07/22 - Day 4 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

19/07/22 - Day 4 Afternoon Session (5:00 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

20/07/22 - Day 5 Afternoon Session (5:10 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

21/07/22 - Day 6 Afternoon Session (3:50 am) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

22/07/22 - Day 7 Afternoon Session (5:15 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

22/07/22 - Day 8 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

23/07/22 - Day 8 Afternoon Session (5:10 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

23/07/22 - Day 9 Morning Session (10:20 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

24/07/22 - Day 9 Afternoon Session (4:40 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

24/07/22 - Day 10 Morning Session (6:45 pm) - Live Streaming on SonyLIV

25/07/22 - Day 10 Afternoon Session (5:00 am) - SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV

