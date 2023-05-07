Bianca Belair retains Raw Women's Title against Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash 2023, becomes longest reigning champion

The WWE universe witnessed a stunning display of athleticism and skill as Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship title against Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash on Saturday. Belair faced a tough challenge from Damage CTRL's Sky, who almost had the match in her grasp with the help of Bayley and Dakota Kai, but ultimately fell short in her bid for the championship belt. Bianca Belair beat Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash on Saturday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.(Twitter)

The match saw Sky attempt a moonsault, but Bayley's interference proved to be her downfall as Belair managed to avoid the move and hit her with the KOD for the victory. Belair's reign as Raw Women's Champion has now extended beyond the one-year mark, making her the longest-reigning champion in the title's history. Her victory against Sky only adds to her impressive record and cements her status as one of WWE's top stars.

The road to Backlash began after Belair's successful title defense against Asuka at WrestleMania 39, when WWE official Adam Pearce began searching for a new challenger. Sky emerged as the number one contender after defeating Piper Niven and Mia Yim in a Triple Threat match.

The match at Backlash showcased the chemistry between Belair and Sky, and it's clear that this rivalry is far from over. Both Belair and Damage CTRL have been drafted to SmackDown, setting the stage for a potential rematch and further battles in the future.

For now, Belair can celebrate her hard-fought victory and focus on her continued dominance as Raw Women's Champion.