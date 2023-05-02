'We're going to have the gold on our waist', Adios Raw! Damage CTRL makes shocking move to SmackDown in WWE draft

The WWE Universe was in for a surprise during the recent WWE Draft, as popular trio Damage CTRL announced their departure from Raw to join the SmackDown roster. The move marks a significant change for the group, who have been synonymous with Raw since their inception, and who have occasionally made appearances on the blue brand. Damage CTRL: Dakota Kai, Bayley and ISO SKY (Left to right)(Twitter/@itsBayleyWWE)

Now, the three superstars are set to make their mark on SmackDown, and they've wasted no time in staking their claim to gold. EST and IYO SKY are set to face off at Backlash 2023, with the Raw Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodríguez, the current Couples Champions, are also in the trio's sights.

Speaking to WWE Digital Exclusive, the three superstars were in high spirits after their first victory of 2023, with Bayley stating, "We just beat the Couples Champions, do you know what that means? We're going to have the gold on our waist." Meanwhile, Dakota Kai was equally confident, declaring, "I'll fight anyone, let's go."

The move to SmackDown is a bold one for Damage CTRL, and it remains to be seen how they'll fare on the blue brand. But with their sights set firmly on gold, it's clear that the trio is determined to make a splash and cement their place in WWE history.