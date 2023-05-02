Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Usos shock fans with controversial new homes in explosive WWE draft

WWE Draft Day 2 saw some major surprises and intense drama as some of the biggest names in wrestling found their new homes. The event was announced by Paul “Triple H” Levesque and picked by two-time Hall of Famer, Booker T and his wife, Queen Sharmell. Sami Zayn (black pants) and Kevin Owens (black pants/black shirt) battle Jimmy Uso (white shirt/white pants) and Jey Uso (white pants) during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, were the first to be drafted to the RAW brand. This addition added even more firepower to an already stacked roster that includes indie legends such as Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins. With Zayn and Owens on the red brand, fans are eagerly waiting to see if they will choose to compete as singles stars.

Next up, Queen Sharmell caused a stir by drafting The Usos to SmackDown, reuniting them with The Bloodline, which includes Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. This move is sure to make waves in the wrestling world and fans are excited to see what the future holds for this dynamic group.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair wrestle for the Smackdown women's championship during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

RAW made another solid pick when they selected Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The drama-free selection was a surprise, but fans are thrilled to see all four performers join forces on the red brand.

The fourth pick added a little drama to the mix as Rey Mysterio was drafted to SmackDown, rejoining the lWo, Santo Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. This move effectively ended the lWo-Judgement Day feud, leaving fans eager to see what comes next.

The WWE Draft Day 2 was full of intense moments, with some of the biggest names in wrestling finding their new homes. Fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for their favorite wrestlers as they prepare to dominate their new brands.