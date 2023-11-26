Watch: CM Punk’s return overshadows Randy Orton’s comeback in chaotic Survivor Series War Games ending

Yes, it did happen. Randy Ortan's much-anticipated return was not the only comeback that the WWE Universe witnessed at the 2023 edition of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Stealing Orton's thunder at the paperview event, former WWE champion CM Punk made a blockbuster return to the WWE after seven years. Dubbed as a massive draw for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Punk has made his return to the WWE where he kickstarted his wrestling career. Before his Survivor Series return, Punk was last seen in the Royal Rumble 2014(WWE)

Punk appeared after the end of the men’s WarGames main event at Survivor Series. In the build-up to the main event, WWE teased that Orton won't make it to the Survivor Series. In a Survivor Series backstage segment, Sami Zayn was seen having a conversation with Jey Uso about Ortan not being at the venue which was followed by loud “CM Punk” chants at the Allstate Arena. Punk's name was mentioned throughout men's WarGames match which also saw Ortan making his return to the WWE ring after 18 months.

At a time when the WWE Universe was busy celebrating the return of the Viper, the iconic Cult of Personality track started booming at the Allstate Arena for Chicago's very own - Punk. The former WWE champion made his present felt with by giving the famous look at his watch. After the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series 2023, COO Triple H also posted a photo with Punk."Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries," Triple H captioned his post on X to break the internet.

One of the most celebrated superstars in the history of WWE, Punk made his debut on the relaunched ECW back in 2006. The WWE veteran has won ECW, WWE, World Heavyweight, World Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships in his decorated career. Before his stunning return at Survivor Series WarGames, Punk was last seen in the Royal Rumble Match on January 26, 2014.