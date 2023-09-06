CM Punk’s big idea for WWE return revealed: Report

CM Punk’s association with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) came to an end last week after being fired by the wrestling promotion. Punk’s backstage physical altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at an All-In event in London reportedly resulted in the wrestling superstar's release.

Punk’s AEW stint got over just two years after signing a contract with the promotion. It is now being learnt that Punk was prepared to leave AEW last year. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claims that the two-time AEW champion wanted to leave the promotion in a bid to re-join WWE. Punk, reportedly, was willing to appear at this year’s Royal Rumble.

“Those close to Punk claim that around December 2022, Punk was open to leaving AEW, and even encouraged the idea so he could make a WWE return. Specifically, we've heard that he wanted to appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble. However, we've not heard any traction to WWE having interest in such a thing, or that AEW were actually entertaining the idea of giving Punk his release at that point," Sapp claimed.

If rumours are to be believed, Kevin Owens’ name was initially proposed as CM Punk’s opponent at the Royal Rumble. The ploy, however, never materialised.

“One of the rumoured ideas that Punk had—not confirmed with he or his camp—actually made its way back to some WWE talent. The idea was that Punk would return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, and work a match at WWE WrestleMania against the person who would eventually eliminate him. Word within WWE was that Kevin Owens was the name thrown around. He'd go on to main event night one of WrestleMania,” Sapp added.

Having made his ECW debut in 2006, CM Punk was part of innumerable thrilling matches during his illustrious WWE career. He went on to claim ECW, WWE, World Heavyweight, World Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships. He emerged as the WWE champion twice and the world heavyweight champion three times. His final WWE bout occurred in 2014. In his final WWE match, the 44-year-old featured in a Royal Rumble Match in January 2014.

CM Punk had joined AEW in 2021. Punk had to face torn biceps during a fight in September 2022. After recovering from his injury, Punk scripted his return to AEW earlier this year in June. Apart from fitness issues, Punk’s AEW spell was headlined by some feuds of his with fellow wrestlers. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All In to become the AEW World Champion in September last year.

