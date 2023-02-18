Fans react to WWE star Nikki Cross' 'bizzare acts' during cameo on SmackDown; before 2023 Elimination Chamber

The 2023 Elimination Chamber match is all set to take place on Saturday, February 18 in Montreal, Canada. Fans have been expecting much hype from WWE for the gala event and they were proved right when Nikki Cross made a surprise appearance in WWE SmackDown on Friday, just one day before the extravaganza.

In a bizzare turn of events during the match between Asuka and Liv Morgan, Nikki got involved with the commentary team. While Raquel Rodriguez made her way to ringside and confronted Carmella, Nikki went to the table where commentators were sitting and in a surprising move, she kissed Michael Cole's head multiple times. She then sat on Wade Barrett's lap while the match was still going on in the ring.

Official Twitter handle of WWE shared the video and captioned it "What is happening? It is absolute CHAOS here on #SmackDown! While @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @WWEAsuka battle in the ring, @CarmellaWWE, @RaquelWWE and @WWENikkiCrossjoin @MichaelCole and @StuBennett at ringside! #SmackDown".

Nikki's antics received plenty of reactions on Twitter as fans responded to it.

"Nikki Cross is so gross!🤢🤮 #SmackDown," tweeted one user.

"What is Nikki Cross doing, I'm so confused on the character lol," wrote another user.

“Nikki Cross is always hilarious anytime she pops up. #SmackDown,” tweeted another fan.

“nikki you crazy,” posted one fan.

“Is it weird that I think her character is perfect for the firefly funhouse,” commented one fan.

Meanwhile, Nikki will contest against Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Natalya and Carmella in the Elimination Chamber to qualify for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania39.

In the men's Elimination Chamber match, United States Champion Austin Theory will engage in battle against Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford. In a high-voltage encounter Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Sami Zayn in a one-on-one contest.