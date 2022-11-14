‘It was her ex-boyfriend…’: Chris Jericho claims Chyna deliberately ruined his biggest match vs Triple H

Veteran pro-wrestling superstar Chris Jericho is well known for his epic rivalries against the best in the business, and the list includes the likes of Triple H, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels among several others. While most were just limited to the ring, some, particularly against Triple H aka The Game amplified beyond it.

The superstar, who is fondly remembered for his signature lock “The Walls of Jericho”, has previously spoken about having a real-life heat against The Game, when the company introduced the WWE Undisputed Champion for the first time. And now in a recent episode of “Talk Is Jericho”, the American-Canadian wrestler went to make a stunning revelation involving both Chyna and Triple H.

“There was a big sign in Gorilla position that said: 'Stay away from the Spanish announce table.’ The match before us was Chyna versus Perry Saturn, and guess what Chyna did not do? She did not stay away. They hit this table and collapsed it and something in my head makes me think she might have done that on purpose because it was her ex-boyfriend that was in the next match. Maybe, I don’t know,” he said.

The match Jericho is talking about took place at the Fully Loaded pay-per-view event in 2000, which was a Last Man Standing duel and is dubbed as a WWE classic.

Jericho stated that the match between him and The Game was originally supposed to end with a belly-to-back suplex through the Spanish announce table. However, things were changed at the last moment as Triple H ended the duel by crashing Jericho on the announce table with Jim Ross and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler seated behind.

In fact Jericho had previously noted the match as one of his favourite, stating he and Triple H had "tore the house down."

How did the feud start?

It all started with Jericho kissing Stephanie McMahon, now Triple H's wife. Following the incident both Jericho and Triple H spent few weeks attacking each other until the Fully Loaded event.

How did the match transpire?

The match started with Jericho deciding the calls. Despite bandages wrapped around his rib section, Jericho, who is also called Y2J, dictated the initial phase but Triple H fought his way back as action shifted outside the ring.

The Game then suplexed Jericho on the floor, following which Stephanie joined the action and landed a series of blows and slaps on Jericho.

Jericho, who still had some fire left, retaliated with an attack with a chair, as blood ran through Triple H 's forehead.

The intensity of the match soared as The Game ripped apart Jericho's bandages. The two also smashed each others head with television monitors.

The violence was not yet over as Y2J locked Triple H with the Walls of Jericho and did the same to Stephanie.

Triple H then pulled out his trademark sledgehammer and almost knocked Jericho down, however, a quick counter and it was The Game, who eventually finished on the receiving end.

The duel then saw The Game sending Jericho into the announce table and left both superstars lying on the floor. As both lay down, Triple H somehow managed to stood up, waited for the referee's ten count and then once again collapsed on the floor.

Jericho headlined several events following the epic match, and is now associated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Triple H, on the other hand, announced his retirement from in-ring action last year and is now the creative and talent head at WWE.

