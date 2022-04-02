‘He was responsible for me coming to SmackDown in 2011’: Former WWE champion calls Triple H a ‘role model'

Triple H is one of the most celebrated personalities of WWE and his retirement from in-ring competitions last week came as a shock to many fans. During his career, which stretched for over two decades, 'The Game' attained fame mainly as the heel, during which he also founded the iconic ‘D-Generation X’, an outfit featuring him alongside Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and Rick Rude.

Considered as one of the best in business, Triple H went on to win 14 world titles. Apart from the world championships, The Game also got his hands on the intercontinental championship on five occasions, tag-team champion thrice, two-time unified WWE tag team champion, and two-time European champion.

Looking at the long list of achievements, there is no denying that Triple H has been one of the most inspiring personalities in the WWE roster, which was even acknowledged by The Undertaker during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

Undertaker: "I want to thank you <Triple H> for helping me at a moment when my confidence was low. Your words that day got me through that match and through the rest of my career" #WWEHOF — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) April 2, 2022

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal also shares similar thoughts for The Game, who was a pivotal figure in assisting the Indian-origin wrestler make his debut in the main roster. The former WWE champion also called Triple H a “role model” for the superstars.

“He was one responsible for me coming to SmackDown in 2011. He had visited Florida Championship Wrestling, this is before the performance center and he came to FCW in Florida to see what future WWE superstars we have there and I had a match. And he played a big part in me debuting in the main roster,” the Modern Day Maharaja told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction.

Recalling the best moments shared with him in the ring and backstage, Mahal picked NXT title fight between him and Seth Rollins, which was also the first time the NXT championships were held, the Gold Rush Tournament and the match against Triple H in Delhi.

'I know how to motivate myself'

Mahal, who entered the industry back in 2011 after being drafted on the blue brand, went on to scale unprecedented heights from the bottom of the roster during his stint as the WWE champion in 2017. However, ever since losing his title to AJ Styles, the 6.4 ft wrestler has been unable to rise at the top.

Speaking on his journey and how he plans to get back things in order, Mahal said: “It is full of ups and down but that's life. Sometimes you're up in life, sometimes you're down. But when you're down, you're not down forever and when you're up, you're not up forever. So I've been down before and I know how to motivate myself and just being there in the right place at the right time is the key."

“Just staying focused, sticking to what I know and staying grounded, setting goals and not being discouraged are the biggest things,” he concluded.

