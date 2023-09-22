John Cena shares cryptic post hours after Dolph Ziggler's WWE release

Nicholas Theodore Nemeth, popularly known as Dolph Ziggler, is understood to have become the latest figure to be laid off by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), since the promotion was merged with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this month. A report published by Fightful claimed that Ziggler, along with some other prominent wrestlers like Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali, has been fired by WWE. The news of Ziggler being released by WWE shocked fans and star wrestler and American actor John Cena has apparently reacted to the development by sharing a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

John Cena.(WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches,” wrote Cena. The post is speculated to be in reference to the number of matches Ziggler has been involved in WWE.

During his association with WWE, Ziggler was a part of several intense feuds. But very few storylines could match the level of Ziggler’s rivalry with John Cena. According to Cagematch.net stats, 84 of Ziggler’s WWE matches have appeared against Cena. Ziggler succeeded in getting the better of Cena four times. One of Ziggler’s most memorable wins against Cena appeared in an enticing ladder match at the TLC pay-per-view 11 years back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another WWE superstar penned a heartfelt note on social media following the news of WWE releasing Dolph Ziggler. “I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to Dolph Ziggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man,” Ziggler’s former tag team partner Big E wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for almost 20 years. During his eventful WWE career, Ziggler has been a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and he also became Intercontinental Champion on several occasions. The 43-year-old became WWE’s United States Champion as well. He started playing the Dolph Ziggler character in 2008. Prior to that, the six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion was a part of Spirit Squad. He joined WWE in 2004.

Ziggler’s best WWE moment, arguably, came in 2013 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Alberto Del Rio to emerge as the World Heavyweight Champion. Ziggler is also one of the 33 Men's Triple Crown winners. He was recently crowned NXT champion. According to a report published by thecomeback.com, apart from wrestling, Dolph Ziggler has been involved in standup comedy and political commentary as well in recent times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail