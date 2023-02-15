Potential superstar invasions: Who could shake up WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is all set to air live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on 18 February (Saturday) and the stage is set for a star-studded event with some of the biggest names in the business set to compete. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against hometown hero Sami Zayn in the main event, while Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match.

The card for this premium live event is packed with some of the most talented and exciting wrestlers in the world, and with so much on the line, anything can happen. In this article, we take a look at 7 WWE Superstars who could potentially invade Elimination Chamber on Saturday, making the event even more exciting.

John Cena

WWE wrestler John Cena.(Twitter)

The 16-time world champion John Cena has already made a comeback on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022, teaming up with Kevin Owens to pick up a victory over The Bloodline. There is a possibility that Cena could return this Saturday and confront The Tribal Chief or challenge Austin Theory to a match at WrestleMania if the 25-year-old is somehow able to retain the United States Championship.

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt enters the arena to fight in the pitch black event during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome.(Getty Images via AFP)

Bray Wyatt is not currently scheduled for a match at Elimination Chamber, but that could change during this Friday's SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, and perhaps WWE could book a rematch with the lights on for Elimination Chamber.

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest will be in action in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match, and Dominik Mysterio will likely be ringside for both that match and the mixed tag team match, where Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor will be competing against Edge and Beth Phoenix. Dominik will come to Mami's aid if she gets in trouble during the match.

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022. She challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley has already announced that she will face The Queen at WrestleMania 39 in a rematch from three years ago. Charlotte may choose Elimination Chamber as the perfect time to attack Ripley on the road to WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey

UFC and WWE Champion Ronda Rousey.(WWE)

Ronda Rousey has done nothing about Charlotte Flair showing up and taking her championship. She was not a part of the Royal Rumble event and is now seemingly in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. If Charlotte Flair shows up during Elimination Chamber, perhaps Ronda will

Angelo Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins

The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins lost his qualifying match to Damian Priest and will not be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. His tag teammate, Montez Ford, defeated Elias to qualify and will be battling for the title this Saturday night. Angelo Dawkins could interfere in the match to help his tag partner or attack Ford out of jealousy if he manages to win.

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is introduced prior to the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome.(Getty Images via AFP)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will not be in action this Saturday night but will be interested in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match at the premium live event will go on to face The EST for the title at WrestleMania 39. Bianca may show up after the match to congratulate the winner and may even point to the WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters.